Carpenter's Column: When at a loss for words, remember ...

No one has a finer command of language than the person who keeps his mouth shut.—Sam Rayburn
Man invented language to satisfy his inner need to complain.—Jane Wagner
Man does not live by words alone, despite the fact that sometimes he has to eat them.—Adlai E. Stevenson
Beware and eschew pompous prolixity.—Beardsley’s Warning to Lawyers
Ways to relive stress No. 10: Make up a language and ask people for directions.—Stewart Francis
The adjective is the banana peel of the parts of speech.—Clifton Fadiman
Quote me as saying I was misquoted.—Groucho Marx
I keep reading between the lies.—Goodman Ace
It was while making newspaper deliveries, trying to miss the bushes and hit the porch, that I first learned the importance of accuracy in journalism.—Charles Osgood
I sometimes throw in a couple of swears just to keep the Christians off my tail; I wouldn’t want to be the tea party’s go-to comedian.—Gary Gulman
Why is it, “A penny for your thoughts,” but “You have to put your two cents in”? ... somebody’s making a penny.—Steven Wright
If I had a bookstore, I would make all the mystery novels hard to find.—Demetri Martin
Puritanism: The haunting fear that someone, somewhere, might be having fun.—H. L. Mencken
The English language was carefully, carefully cobbled together by three blind dudes and a German dictionary.—Dave Kellett
A chrysanthemum by any other name would be easier to spell.—Robert C. Savage
If I had known the difference between the words “antidote” and anecdote,” one of my good friends would still be living.—John McDowell
If a pig loses its voice, it is disgruntled?—George Carlin
“Always” and “never” are two words you should always remember never to use.--Unknown
I worship the quicksand he walks in.—Art Buchwald
The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”—Ronald Reagan
I always confuse the words “exotic” and “erotic;” that made for a very awkward conversation at my local pet store.—Tom Sibley
Misquotations are the only quotations that are never misquoted.—Hesketh Pearson
Abbreviation: Long word with, ironically, no obvious shorter alternative.—Mike Barfield
Poets are literal-minded men who will squeeze a word till it hurts.—Archibald MacLeish
A metaphor is like a simile.—Rod Schmidt
The road to hell is paved with adverbs.—Stephen King
To see him fumbling with our rich and delicate English is like seeing a Sevres vase in the hands of a chimpanzee.—Evelyn Waugh
The marvelous thing about a joke with a double meaning is that it can only mean one thing.—Ronnie Barker
If it’s sent by ship then it’s a cargo; if it’s sent by road, then it’s a shipment.—Dave Allen
Anyone can tell the truth, but only very few of us can make epigrams.—W.S Somerset Maugham
Drawing on my fine command of the English language, I said nothing.—Robert Benchley
