Carpenter's Column: When at a loss for words, remember ...

No one has a finer command of language than the person who keeps his mouth shut.—Sam Rayburn

Man invented language to satisfy his inner need to complain.—Jane Wagner

Man does not live by words alone, despite the fact that sometimes he has to eat them.—Adlai E. Stevenson

Beware and eschew pompous prolixity.—Beardsley’s Warning to Lawyers

Ways to relive stress No. 10: Make up a language and ask people for directions.—Stewart Francis

The adjective is the banana peel of the parts of speech.—Clifton Fadiman

Quote me as saying I was misquoted.—Groucho Marx

I keep reading between the lies.—Goodman Ace

It was while making newspaper deliveries, trying to miss the bushes and hit the porch, that I first learned the importance of accuracy in journalism.—Charles Osgood

I sometimes throw in a couple of swears just to keep the Christians off my tail; I wouldn’t want to be the tea party’s go-to comedian.—Gary Gulman

Why is it, “A penny for your thoughts,” but “You have to put your two cents in”? ... somebody’s making a penny.—Steven Wright