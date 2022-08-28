Carpenter's Column: When all you can do is laugh

A facility for quotation covers the absence of original thought.—Dorothy Sayers

I’m not good at math; I’ve never been good at math. I accepted it from an early age. My teacher would hand me a math test. I’d just write on it, “I’m going to marry someone who can do this.”—Rita Rudner

If computers get too powerful, we can organize them into a committee -- that will do them in.—Bradley's Bromide

Whenever people agree with me I always feel I must be wrong.—Oscar Wilde

I will never forget my first day of school. My mom woke me up, got me dressed, made my bed and fed me. Man, did the guys in the dorm tease me.—Michael Aronin

A positive attitude may not solve all your problems, but it will annoy enough people to make it worth the effort.—Herm Albright

Nothing astonishes men so much as common sense and plain dealing.—Ralph Waldo Emerson

If there is one thing worse than being an ugly duckling in a house of swans, it’s having the swans pretend there is no difference.—Teena Booth

Education is when you read the fine print. Experience is what you get when you don’t.—Pete Seeger

I had a terrible education. I went to a school for emotionally disturbed teachers.—Woody Allen

Hard work never killed anybody, but why take a chance?—Edgar Bergen

If I’ve learned one thing in life it is that I can always count on pinkeye at the most inappropriate moment.—Janeane Garafalo

A human being has a natural desire to have more of a good thing than he needs.—Mark Twain

Any fool can criticize, condemn and complain — and most fools do.—Dale Carnegie

The key to being a good manager is keeping the people who hate me away from those who are undecided.—Casey Stengel

The wit makes fun of other people; the satirist makes fun of the world; the humorist makes fun of himself.—James Thurber

All I need to make a comedy is a park, a policeman and a pretty girl.—Charlie Chaplin

I respect faith, but doubt is what gets you an education.—Wilson Mizner

When a man tells you he got rich through hard work, ask him “Whose?”—Don Marquis

In high school, I could not pass a math test. I couldn’t pass a drug test either. There may be a correlation.—Lynda Montgomery

Always acknowledge a fault. This will throw those in authority off their guard and give you an opportunity to commit more.—Mark Twain

A healthy male adult bore consumes each year one and a half times his own weight in other people’s patience.—John Updike

You know there’s a problem with the education system when you realize that out of the three Rs, only one begins with an R.—Dennis Miller