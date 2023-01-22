Carpenter's Column: Whatever happened to Nora Helmer?

You might remember Nora from Henrik Ibsen’s play “A Doll’s House.” Set in 1879, in Norway, Nora is deeply unhappy in her marriage. At the end of the play, she leaves her husband Torvald and their three children. “[The sound of a door shutting is heard from below.]”

Ever since, the audience has wondered, what happened to Nora Helmer?

An answer to that question is explored by our own Theatrikos Theatre Company in “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” written by Lucas Hnath and directed by Bob Yowell and assistant director Julie Espisito. In 2017, the original production received eight Tony nominations.

The play opens with a knock on a door. After an absence of 15 years, Nora returns. And away we go.

My wife and I attended a dress rehearsal of this production. We know what happened to Nora Helmer. And we ain’t talking.

The four roles are well cast. Linda Sutera as Nora; Tony Sutera as Torvald; Nichole Katz plays Anne Marie, Nora's former nanny; and daughter Emmy is played by Karly Moyers. The play is about 90 minutes long, without intermission; the time flies.

Like all good plays, it also deals with larger questions: the repercussions of a failed marital relationship, and the rationalizations and manipulations that try to explain and justify “why.”

Heavy as this may sound, the play does this with humor and empathy. The actors make the characters their own.

The stage manager, Sharon Tewkesbury-Bloom, is also responsible for marketing for the production. She wishes the play had a different title. “Part 2” implies it’s a sequel -- which may cause potential audience members to skip the play because they haven’t seen or read Ibsen’s original.

Not to worry. All you need to know is established within the first two minutes of the play. Nora left 15 years ago. Now she’s back.

If you haven’t attended a performance at the Doris Harper-White Playhouse, located on the southeast corner of Cherry Avenue and Beaver Street, you’re in for a treat. Intimate and comfortable, the theater seats 120 patrons in five rows.

Nice vibe. Excellent staging.

I’m no theater critic and I don’t play one on TV, but I will say this: our community is blessed with many exceptional cultural organizations and Theatrikos Theatre Company is among the best. Their productions, like “A Doll House, Part 2,” require two months or more to produce, with rehearsals five nights a week, two to three hours a night. All involved do it for the love of live theater.

You gotta love live theater. It provides us with up-close, three-dimensional explorations of the human experience; it is a form of collective learning that is not pixelated and streamed and one that may become, quite possibly, the last bastion against AI.

So, to all my readers — and that means both of you — I encourage you to attend a performance of “A Doll’s House, Part 2.” It opens Jan. 27; through Feb. 12. For additional information, visit theatrikos.com.

P.S. It is not a sequel.