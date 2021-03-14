Carpenter's Column: What’s not to love here?

The thumping in my chest was slowing from allegro agitato to Moderato, from Tito Puente to John Philip Souza. I might live another day.

Lamar hoisted his snow shovel to his shoulder and walked toward the house. I followed him. He talked over his shoulder to me, but he was really talking to himself.

“I love it that almost everyone I know spends more money on running and hiking shoes than they do on dress shoes. I love it that no matter where you happen to be in town, at the bookstore, or the tea shop, or shopping for hiking boots, chances are good there is at least one scientist nearby,” Lamar said. “I suspect we have more scientists per capita than any city in Arizona.”

I thought to refute his wild exaggeration, but then, maybe he was correct. Hard to say, but I do enjoy the possibility, even if I am to science what guacamole is to house cats.

“I even love our small-town politics," he said. “I love it that neighbors are willing to step up and serve on the council and planning and zoning and the school board.”

I’m not as enamoured of the local political sphere, but got his point. Somebody has to do it. I’m just glad it ain’t me.