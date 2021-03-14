Carpenter's Column: What’s not to love here?

My ol’ buddy Lamar said, “Do you want to know what I love about this town?”
I looked at him over the top of my fogged up eyeglasses. We were standing at the end of Juanita’s driveway. I was trying to catch my breath after having spent the last hour helping him shovel snow from her 125-foot-long gravel driveway. If the thumping in my chest was a true indicator, my untimely demise was imminent.
“What?” I gasped as I leaned heavily on my trusty snow shovel. I looked skyward. Is that Heaven I see through the clouds? “OK, I'll bite. What do you love about this town?”
Lamar gave me a big grin. “Everything, amigo! Everything!”
“Are you feeling OK?” Delirium swirled like snowflakes in my head. I suspected the same might be happening to him. “Let’s go back to the house and warm up.”
He took a great big swig of air. “I love this clean mountain air. There’s nothing like it.” I took a big sip myself, just in case it was the last one, and nodded. He was right about that. I’ve overheard visitors talking among themselves about how fresh the air is up here. I fought the impulse to thank them and to remind them to please pack out their trash and their broken sleds and saucers. Of course they will.
The thumping in my chest was slowing from allegro agitato to Moderato, from Tito Puente to John Philip Souza. I might live another day.
Lamar hoisted his snow shovel to his shoulder and walked toward the house. I followed him. He talked over his shoulder to me, but he was really talking to himself.
“I love it that almost everyone I know spends more money on running and hiking shoes than they do on dress shoes. I love it that no matter where you happen to be in town, at the bookstore, or the tea shop, or shopping for hiking boots, chances are good there is at least one scientist nearby,” Lamar said. “I suspect we have more scientists per capita than any city in Arizona.”
I thought to refute his wild exaggeration, but then, maybe he was correct. Hard to say, but I do enjoy the possibility, even if I am to science what guacamole is to house cats.
“I even love our small-town politics," he said. “I love it that neighbors are willing to step up and serve on the council and planning and zoning and the school board.”
I’m not as enamoured of the local political sphere, but got his point. Somebody has to do it. I’m just glad it ain’t me.
Juanita was on the porch when we reached the house. She handed us cups of hot cocoa. She smiled at me and nodded at Lamar, then she said “thanks," went inside and closed the door.