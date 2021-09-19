Carpenter's Column: What Miss Graham brought back from Hawaii

Miss Graham loved her ukulele. I can still see her smiling and strumming and while nodding us toward the next verse as we would “go a-wandering down the broken track.”

Even in fifth grade, my musical sensibility remained improvisational, underappreciated, and more suited to the avant-garde. Fortunately, I had discovered the combined magic of Greek mythology and drawing. So, I sat quietly at my desk sketching Godzilla throwing lightning bolts at Messerschmidt 109s while Miss Graham nurtured the musical talents of my classmates. By Christmas, our musical routine, hers and mine, had achieved an effective counterpoint.

Back from the holiday, Miss Graham arrived in the classroom carrying her ukulele and wearing a grass skirt, a flowered blouse, straw sunhat, and an orchid lei hung around her neck. She told us she had a new song to teach us.

“It’s called ‘The Hawaiian War Chant,' and it goes like this.” She strummed her ukulele and started singing, “Tahuwai la a tahuwai wai la. ...”

I put down my pencil; my latest rendering of my classic theme of Godzilla chewing on an army tank could wait. Miss Graham smiled as she sang and strummed and swayed in her grass skirt. She taught us the song and we all sang it loud and joyfully every chance we got.