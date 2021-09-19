Carpenter's Column: What Miss Graham brought back from Hawaii

“Tahuwai la a tahuwai wai la
Ehu hene la a pili koo lua la
Pututui lu a ite toe la
Hanu lipo ita paalai
Au we ta huala
Au we ta huala”
— from The Hawaiian War Chant, written by Prince Leleiohoku, 1860
Miss Graham taught music at the two elementary schools in my hometown. I was not her star pupil. The subtleties of playing the triangle in our fourth-grade orchestra proved insurmountable to me. This was due in part, as I recall, to my unique approach to polyrhythm and my innate need to pantomime and otherwise entertain my immediate neighbors in the ensemble.
Miss Graham was a petite, porcelain woman with sharp eyes and slender hands. Hers was a soul of infinite patience; yet, she relieved me of my third-chair percussionist duties and often assigned me pride of place as the only member of the band seated facing a corner at the back of the room.
She visited our classroom twice each week and, while my enthusiasm for percussion instruments remained vibrant, she ignored my every plea to play the cymbals or the cow bell. She did, however, allow me to clap along (“Quietly, Tommy!”) to folk songs we sang as she accompanied us with her ukulele.
Miss Graham loved her ukulele. I can still see her smiling and strumming and while nodding us toward the next verse as we would “go a-wandering down the broken track.”
Even in fifth grade, my musical sensibility remained improvisational, underappreciated, and more suited to the avant-garde. Fortunately, I had discovered the combined magic of Greek mythology and drawing. So, I sat quietly at my desk sketching Godzilla throwing lightning bolts at Messerschmidt 109s while Miss Graham nurtured the musical talents of my classmates. By Christmas, our musical routine, hers and mine, had achieved an effective counterpoint.
Back from the holiday, Miss Graham arrived in the classroom carrying her ukulele and wearing a grass skirt, a flowered blouse, straw sunhat, and an orchid lei hung around her neck. She told us she had a new song to teach us.
“It’s called ‘The Hawaiian War Chant,' and it goes like this.” She strummed her ukulele and started singing, “Tahuwai la a tahuwai wai la. ...”
I put down my pencil; my latest rendering of my classic theme of Godzilla chewing on an army tank could wait. Miss Graham smiled as she sang and strummed and swayed in her grass skirt. She taught us the song and we all sang it loud and joyfully every chance we got.
She went on to teach the song to every class, every year. My sister knows it. My brother knows it. One Christmas eve, when we were all home for the holiday, we drove around town looking at Christmas lights and reminiscing. Someone mentioned Miss Graham. Someone else started singing “Tahuwai la a tahuwai wai la ...”