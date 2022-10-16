Carpenter's Column: What history looks like from the inside

The best moments in reading are when you come across something — a thought, a feeling, a way of looking at things — which you had thought special and particular to you. And now, here it is, set down by someone else, a person you have never met, someone even who is long dead. And it is as if a hand has come out, and taken yours.—Alan Bennett
After you’ve heard two eyewitness accounts of an automobile accident, you begin to worry about history.—Tim Allen
History doesn’t repeat itself — historians repeat each other.—First Rule of History
Events in the past may be roughly divided into those which probably never happened and those which do not matter.—William R. Inge
History is a pack of lies about events that never happened told by people who weren’t there.—George Santayana
Most of the great triumphs and tragedies of history are caused not by people being fundamentally good or fundamentally evil, but by people being fundamentally people.—Terry Pratchett
When I was at school I was great at history ... oh wait, no I wasn’t.—Stewart Francis
History teaches us that men and nations behave wisely once they have exhausted all other alternatives.—Eben’s Law
In times like these, it helps to recall there have always been times like these.—Paul Harvey
If we really learned from our past mistakes, most of us would never get out of bed in the morning.—Alfred E. Neuman
Much of the social history of the Western world in the past three decades has involved replacing what worked with what sounded good.—Thomas Sowell
One of the lessons of history is that nothing is often a good thing to do and always a clever thing to say.—Durant’s Discovery
It’s hard to be nostalgic when you can’t remember anything.—Harding’s Happy Homily
What men learn from history is that men don’t learn from history.—Economists’ Law I
History would be an excellent thing, if only it were true.—Leo Tolstoy
You always think another time would have been ideal for you; the reality is there was no Novocain when you went to the dentist.—Woody Allen
History is a jangle of accidents, blunders, surprises and absurdities, and so is our knowledge of it, but if we are to report it at all we must impose some order upon it.—Henry Steele Commager.
History is a vast early warning system.—Norman Cousins
It might be a good idea if the various countries of the world occasionally swapped history books, just to see what other people are doing with the same set of facts.—Bill Vaughan
It is not worthwhile to try to keep history from repeating itself, for man’s character will always make the preventing of repetitions impossible.—Mark Twain
Remember that all through history there have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they seem invincible. But in the end, they always fall. Always.—Mahatma Gandhi
History is who we are and why we are the way we are.—David McCullough