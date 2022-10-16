Carpenter's Column: What history looks like from the inside

The best moments in reading are when you come across something — a thought, a feeling, a way of looking at things — which you had thought special and particular to you. And now, here it is, set down by someone else, a person you have never met, someone even who is long dead. And it is as if a hand has come out, and taken yours.—Alan Bennett

After you’ve heard two eyewitness accounts of an automobile accident, you begin to worry about history.—Tim Allen

History doesn’t repeat itself — historians repeat each other.—First Rule of History

Events in the past may be roughly divided into those which probably never happened and those which do not matter.—William R. Inge

History is a pack of lies about events that never happened told by people who weren’t there.—George Santayana

Most of the great triumphs and tragedies of history are caused not by people being fundamentally good or fundamentally evil, but by people being fundamentally people.—Terry Pratchett

When I was at school I was great at history ... oh wait, no I wasn’t.—Stewart Francis

History teaches us that men and nations behave wisely once they have exhausted all other alternatives.—Eben’s Law

In times like these, it helps to recall there have always been times like these.—Paul Harvey

If we really learned from our past mistakes, most of us would never get out of bed in the morning.—Alfred E. Neuman

Much of the social history of the Western world in the past three decades has involved replacing what worked with what sounded good.—Thomas Sowell

One of the lessons of history is that nothing is often a good thing to do and always a clever thing to say.—Durant’s Discovery

It’s hard to be nostalgic when you can’t remember anything.—Harding’s Happy Homily

What men learn from history is that men don’t learn from history.—Economists’ Law I

History would be an excellent thing, if only it were true.—Leo Tolstoy

You always think another time would have been ideal for you; the reality is there was no Novocain when you went to the dentist.—Woody Allen

History is a jangle of accidents, blunders, surprises and absurdities, and so is our knowledge of it, but if we are to report it at all we must impose some order upon it.—Henry Steele Commager.

History is a vast early warning system.—Norman Cousins

It might be a good idea if the various countries of the world occasionally swapped history books, just to see what other people are doing with the same set of facts.—Bill Vaughan

It is not worthwhile to try to keep history from repeating itself, for man’s character will always make the preventing of repetitions impossible.—Mark Twain

Remember that all through history there have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they seem invincible. But in the end, they always fall. Always.—Mahatma Gandhi

History is who we are and why we are the way we are.—David McCullough