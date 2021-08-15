Carpenter's Column: Well, when you put it that way

It certainly seems that way, doesn’t it? OK. I'll change the subject. A buddy told me a funny story the other day. Wanna hear it?

“Good grief, yes. I’ll listen anything if I don’t have to listen to you yammering on and on endlessly.”

Nice. I wouldn’t call it yammering. I’m just trying to get you to—

“Grrrr.”

Ok. Ok. Here’s the joke. Everybody but this buddy of mine had signed up for a new company pension plan that required a small employee contribution. The company would pay all the rest. Unfortunately, 100 percent employee participation was required — otherwise the plan was off.

My buddy’s boss and his co-workers pleaded with him over and over again, but without success. You see, my buddy was convinced the plan would never pay off.

Finally, the company president called my buddy into his office for a meeting. The president said, ‘Here is a copy of the new pension plan and here is a pen. I want you to sign it, or you are fired.’

My buddy immediately signed the papers.

When I asked him why he hadn’t signed earlier, my buddy replied, ‘Nobody had explained it to me so clearly before.’ Ha ha. Funny, right?