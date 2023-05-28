Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

My name is Roxy Contin. I am an assistant deputy director of Human Resources here at Payne Management, and I will be your liaison for the next two weeks of new employee orientation. On behalf of Burt Tramadol, CEO, and all the members of the Payne Management Board of Directors, I am thrilled to welcome you to our team.

As you can see from the contents of your onboarding packet, we have a lot of information to cover over the next few days. Before I get us started, let’s all of us stand, just for a moment. All of us. Everyone. In the back? Thank you. That’s it. Everyone on their feet. Good. Thank you. And reach for the sky. Again. Thank you. You may be seated.

There’s a tradition here at Payne Management to start each workday when we collectively rise from our respective workstations (Who calls them desks anymore, right? Can you say the Patriarchy? Can I get an amen? Just kidding, Burt.) and join in the company song. See the inside cover of your red binder. What say we give it a try. Ready?

One and two and three and ...

Payne Management.

Payne Management.

How bright our light does shine.

Payne Management.

Payne Management.

We start our day at nine.

Not bad, not bad. Pretty darned good for a first time. A little pitchy, but we’ll work on that. By the time of the annual conference, you’ll be ready to kick butt at the branch choral competition.

Folks say I tend to induce drowsiness, so I’ve asked my assistant Natalie Proxen to run through a few housekeeping rules before we get things rolling. Natalie?

Good morning, everybody! Woo hoo! I’m thrilled to be here. Can I get a big shout out to “Payne Management!” Come on, people. I can’t hear you! Payne Management! Payne Management! OK, OK. We’ll work on that. What’s the old Vince Lombardi quote? “If you aren’t fired with enthusiasm, you’ll be fired with enthusiasm.” Word to the wise.

You know, it wasn’t that long ago when I was sitting where you are now. Grueling journey, am I right? Really? Another panel of interviewers? For goodness sake, what sort of pain does Payne Management manage? Self-induced. Am I right? Woo hoo!

But that’s all behind you now. It’s time to get to work. We prefer to keep everyone on schedule, so feel free to take two breaks every four to six hours as needed. We prefer that you refrain from driving or operating heavy machinery during the training. Personally, I prefer folding metal chairs and cold coffee as inducements to keep participants alert, but the folks in legal -- that’s right; I’m talking to you, Cephus Lexin. Let’s give Cephus and his team a big hand. If it wasn’t for them, we’d all be sitting on three-legged stools and jogging in place between sessions. Restroom breaks will be provided. No smoking. No drugs or alcohol — at least not until the reception later today. Wink, wink. Just kidding. Back to you, Roxy.

OK, people. Open your blue binder and turn to page one.