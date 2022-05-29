Carpenter's Column: 'We will do what damage we can'

God bless the historian, for it is history to which we must turn when we attempt to grasp the full meaning of Memorial Day.

On my second deployment to the western Pacific Ocean, I served aboard a guided missile destroyer, USS Waddell, DDG 24. She was sleek, fast, rode low in the water and was armed to the teeth. While the aircraft carrier we accompanied made turns like a manatee with a shopping cart, The Waddell moved with grace and speed.

We were on our way from San Diego to Subic Bay in the Philippines.

As we approached the Philippine Islands, we made preparations to navigate the San Bernadino Strait between the islands of Luzon and Samar. My duty station was in the Combat Information Center, where we used radar to assist the bridge officers in navigation while detecting and taking surface contacts that might pose a hazard.

The captain entered the CIC, which was located directly behind the bridge, to discuss something with the operations officer.

Like everyone else, I wore a sound-powered phone headset, with one ear uncovered to better hear normal conversations. The captain explained how he wanted information to be communicated to the bridge. I kept my eye on a contact on my scope until it was no longer an issue.

That’s when I heard the captain say “Taffy 3” to the lieutenant. The captain was a mustang — an enlisted sailor who became a naval officer — and originally a radarman. He had soft spot for CIC sailors.

I said, “Excuse me, sir. What is ‘Taffy 3?’”

The captain looked around at all of us and this is what he told us:

On Oct. 25, 1944, a naval battle was fought off Samar Island between Japanese battleships and heavy cruisers against a U.S. Navy escort carrier group, Taffy 3, with screening support from three destroyers and four destroyer escorts. To protect the carriers, the much-smaller destroyers and destroyer escorts attacked the Japanese battleships.

The fierce fighting was over in two hours. The Japanese fleet was forced to retreat, but not before they sank two destroyers, USS Johnston and USS Hoel, and one destroyer escort, USS Samuel B. Roberts. The Japanese lost three heavy cruisers. Their battleships suffered heavy damage.

The captain told us we were passing over hallowed waters. Below us, in the Philippines Trench, maximum depth 23,000 feet, rested those ships and more than 1,500 American sailors who died in the battle. In two hours.

With that the captain returned to the bridge. The straits were busy, so we turned to our duties.

Later, after my watch, sitting near the fantail and eating an orange, it wasn't hard to imagine I was aboard the Johnston and listening to what Captain Earnest E. Evans is reported to have said over the intercom:

“This will be a fight against overwhelming odds from which survival cannot be expected. We will do what damage we can.”

Only 141 of the 327 sailors on the Johnston survived the battle. Captain Evans was not among them. His widow received his Congressional Medal of Honor.

Memorial Day. Lest we forget.

