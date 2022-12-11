Carpenter's Column: We might get fooled again

Weather forecasts, especially predictions of significant snowfall, can seem surprisingly speculative, even with all the data that gets gathered and crunched. Prognosticating about impending snowstorms can seem like forecasting whether the prodigal son will show up for a visit over the holidays.

“He’s been out on the West Coast, but Mom says he’ll be here by Sunday night, Monday morning at the latest. She says he promised.”

Uh-huh.

“You think he’ll be late?”

I don’t think he’s coming at all.

“What makes you think that?”

How many times have we been told he’s coming, only to be let down? How many times have we changed our plans because we were expecting him to arrive?

“OK. Sure, there have been some occasions when he didn’t arrive on time.”

Or at all. It’s typical of him. Nothing definite. Every time he says he’s coming to visit us, we’re never sure. Maybe he hits town like a blizzard. Hangs around. Dumps a ton of stuff on the family. That’s when it seems like he’ll never leave. But he always moves on. Thank goodness. Just as often, his plans change between Barstow and Needles, and he heads to Vegas instead. We’re left with our snow shovels in our hands wondering what happened.

“Maybe. But it’ll be nice to see him.”

Yeah. Sure. It’ll be nice to see him. I’ll believe it when I see it.

“It’ll make Mom happy.”

You know what’ll make Mom happy? Tulips and daffodils next spring.

“What are you talking about?”

I planted a bunch of bulbs this fall.

“Really? You? Mr. Brown Thumb?”

Yes. Me. I like planting bulbs. I’m more of a Mr. Taupe Thumb when it comes to bulbs. Plant them pointed in the right direction, a little soil amendment, some water, freezing temperatures and, come next spring, voila — tulips, crocuses, and daffodils where before there were none.

“Listen to you, Mr. Tomato Assassin.”

You’re right. My decades of failure to cultivate the elusive Solamun lycopersicum compelled the folks at Burpee to refuse to sell me tomato seeds. I am to tomatoes as Ulysses is to Polyphemus.

Bulbs are different. They ask for little more than patience. I know where they are planted. I smile at their beds when I pass by. A blanket of snow is like a down comforter keeping them snug and content until winter weakens and they can reach upward and punch through the thawing soil to reach our clean air and high-elevation sunlight.

I do hope the predicted snowstorm arrives, even if it brings along a duffel bag full of laundry and a drinking problem. Even if it needs to borrow 50 bucks and my car to see a man about a horse. Just so long as it leaves a blanket snow over the bulbs in my flowerbed. Just so long as it makes Mom happy.

Close 1 of 6 CHS Girls Basketball vs Thunderbird Coconino's Lorelei Tessmer (21) jumps up to pass the ball to a teammate during a game against Thunderbird Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Girls Basketball Versus Thunderbird Coconino's Madisyn Paddock (3) passes the ball under her opponent's reach during a game against Thunderbird Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Girls Basketball Versus Thunderbird Coconino's Consuela Lee (11) rebounds near the hoop during a game against Thunderbird Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Girls Basketball Versus Thunderbird Coconino's Lorelei Tessmer (21) dribbles around a defender during a game against Thunderbird Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Girls Basketball Versus Thunderbird Coconino's Jazmyn Ben (10) attempts a layup during a game against Thunderbird Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Girls Basketball Versus Thunderbird Coconino's Aviana Scharfenbeger (20) shoots a jumper during a game against Thunderbird Thursday at Coconino High School. Gallery: CHS girls basketball versus Thunderbird The Coconino girls basketball team defeated Thunderbird at home Thursday evening, 58-50. 1 of 6 CHS Girls Basketball vs Thunderbird Coconino's Lorelei Tessmer (21) jumps up to pass the ball to a teammate during a game against Thunderbird Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Girls Basketball Versus Thunderbird Coconino's Madisyn Paddock (3) passes the ball under her opponent's reach during a game against Thunderbird Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Girls Basketball Versus Thunderbird Coconino's Consuela Lee (11) rebounds near the hoop during a game against Thunderbird Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Girls Basketball Versus Thunderbird Coconino's Lorelei Tessmer (21) dribbles around a defender during a game against Thunderbird Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Girls Basketball Versus Thunderbird Coconino's Jazmyn Ben (10) attempts a layup during a game against Thunderbird Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Girls Basketball Versus Thunderbird Coconino's Aviana Scharfenbeger (20) shoots a jumper during a game against Thunderbird Thursday at Coconino High School.