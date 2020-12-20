Carpenter's Column: Vibrating in a nonspatial continuum

But what was the correct time? If all my clocks were flashing 00:00, 00:00, 00:00, to what time should they be restored? Fortunately, my fitness tracker, my phone, my laptop, my desktop, and my tablet all displayed the same time. All I had to do was remember the reset procedures for all of the clocks in the various appliances around the house.

What’s the old joke? Even a stopped watch is correct twice a day. Not so in the digital world. 00:00 becomes 00:01, etc. All you can do with that is extrapolate backward to determine how long the power was out.

Meanwhile, the correct time now actually permeates the ether like oxygen. All of our computerized devices are tethered to a single, “correct” time. Time, the noun, now is like a mist through which we are all moving. Sure, the hour varies; the hour of the day on Chatham Island is different from the hour of the day here, but the minute; the minute is the same.

Remember wristwatches? I spent endless hours (usually during committee meetings) trying to set my wristwatch to match the NIST-F1 Cesium Fountain Atomic Clock located in Boulder, Colorado, at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. It was a task that required focus and concentration. I paid a price for that focus and concentration; I often ended up on subcommittees.