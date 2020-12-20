Carpenter's Column: Vibrating in a nonspatial continuum

I don’t know what time it is. I thought I did, but now I’m not so sure. Does anyone else feel that low-level vibration coursing through the ground and into our houses? There it is again. It’s not the heater. It’s not a fleet of backhoe jackhammers across town pounding in concert through a limestone shelf. At least I don’t think it is. They would have to be a long way from here in order to resemble that barber’s clipper vibration I’ve been feeling multiple times, day and night.
There it is again.
Up until a few days ago, I was good with the time. Should somebody ask me, I could shoot a quick glance at the microwave or the stove and give the correct time with complete confidence. It’s 2:43 p.m. Time to feed the cats.
Then, last week, there was a power outage in my neighborhood after dark. Suddenly, we were in the dark, literally, and adrift in a nonspatial continuum, figuratively.
If it hadn’t been for the fitness tracker on my wrist, I would have lost touch with time completely. As it turned out, the lights were back on in 10 minutes. Remarkable. By cracky, I can remember when I was a child; a power outage would last for hours. Where’s my spittoon?
With the power restored, all I had to do was go from digital timepiece to digital timepiece and reset them all to the correct time.
But what was the correct time? If all my clocks were flashing 00:00, 00:00, 00:00, to what time should they be restored? Fortunately, my fitness tracker, my phone, my laptop, my desktop, and my tablet all displayed the same time. All I had to do was remember the reset procedures for all of the clocks in the various appliances around the house.
What’s the old joke? Even a stopped watch is correct twice a day. Not so in the digital world. 00:00 becomes 00:01, etc. All you can do with that is extrapolate backward to determine how long the power was out.
Meanwhile, the correct time now actually permeates the ether like oxygen. All of our computerized devices are tethered to a single, “correct” time. Time, the noun, now is like a mist through which we are all moving. Sure, the hour varies; the hour of the day on Chatham Island is different from the hour of the day here, but the minute; the minute is the same.
Remember wristwatches? I spent endless hours (usually during committee meetings) trying to set my wristwatch to match the NIST-F1 Cesium Fountain Atomic Clock located in Boulder, Colorado, at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. It was a task that required focus and concentration. I paid a price for that focus and concentration; I often ended up on subcommittees.
Now, everyone is synchronized. Nobody asks for the time anymore. The correct time is in the palm of their hands. And on their computers. And, and, it’s like we’re in a time soup, a lentil time soup. Then again, there’s that vibration again.
You can’t feel it?
