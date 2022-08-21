Carpenter's Column: Trail Guide: Cholla Flats Naturist Trail #9

“Heinz Ludwig, who owns a campsite and restaurant in the small village of Dankerode in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt, has another passion beside serving food and providing tents: naked hiking. He is the initiator of a planned walking path meandering 18 kilometers (11 miles) through the Harz mountain range in central Germany, which he claims will be Germany's first official naked hiking trail.” — Speigel Online International

Welcome to the Cholla Flats Naturist Trail System. If you don’t want to see naked people, please do not hike here.

Attractions: This is the first and only naked hiking trail established in the contiguous United States. Located in an isolated Arizona Upland Desertscrub subdivision in the southern foothills of the Hualapai Mountains of northwestern Arizona, the Cholla Flats trail system is specifically designed with the active naked outdoor enthusiast in mind. Trail #9 wends its way through a cacti-rich environment of Saguaro, various cholla, various prickly-pear, Fishhook Pincushion and Fishhook Barrel.

Please stay on trails. Trees in the area include Foothill Paloverde, Blue Paloverde, Ironwood, Mesquite, and Cat-Claw. Brittlebush, Triangle-leaf Bursage and jojoba are the most common shrubs.

Special Considerations: Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen. Pets welcome. Cameras are not. There are fifteen species of rattlesnake in the area. Encounters with these amazing creatures are rare; however, it is always to best to look where you are stepping or stooping to avoid a surprise for both you and the reptile. Hiking at night is discouraged because desert creatures are most active after dark.

Although rated easy and relatively short, we recommend these desert-hiking essentials for the trail:

Water

Sunscreen (You can’t have too much sunscreen.)

Brimmed hat

Sunglasses

Lighter

Pocketknife

Map

Compass

Signal Mirror

Extra Food

First Aid Kit

Repair Kit

Insect Repellent

Durable shoes

Hiking stick

Moist towelettes

Paper bag for transporting waste

Length: 4.0 miles round-trip

Rating: Easy

Use: Opportunities for uninterrupted solitude are moderate. Cholla Flats includes an OHV trail.

Trailhead Location: Elevation 2000 feet. Trail starts at cattle guard 15 miles west of U.S. Highway 93, on Chicken Springs Road.

Hiking Time: About 2 to 3 hours round trip.

Use Restrictions: No motorized vehicles. No clothing.

Recommended Season: early fall to spring. Summer temperatures not conducive to nude hiking.

USGS Map(s): Chicken Springs Quadrangle.

Travel Time: About 30 minutes from Wikieup to the trailhead.

Road Conditions: Improved dirt, but often rough washboard. Best to disrobe at the trailhead rather than to travel naked on this stretch. Injuries enroute have been reported.

Trail Layout: This is a short (day) hike, with little elevation gain other than the descent into and ascent out of Chicken Springs Wash. A walking stick is indispensable. A wooden bench beneath a Paloverde located at the halfway point provides a welcome respite despite the vandalism evident in the numerous initials and profanities carved into it by nudists disrespectful of the natural beauty surrounding them. Sit at your own risk.

Take only memories. Leave only footprints.

Don’t forget the sunscreen.