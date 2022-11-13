Carpenter's Column: Tofurkey and the grassy knoll

“This too shall pass,” I said to my ol’ buddy Lamar. I thought his funk was triggered by the nature of our errand.

We were shopping for a meatless alternative to the Thanksgiving turkey dinner. Juanita had made the transition to vegetarianism, “With nary a word of warning,” said Lamar.

Since the Missus and I would be guests, the feminine consensus was that those grousing about this dietary change should be responsible for procuring a suitable substitute. List in hand, Lamar and I went shopping.

So, there we were in the frozen food section reading labels on boxes purporting to contain tasty and healthy alternatives.

“Healthy for the turkeys,” Lamar said as he squinted at the fine print. He grunted and tossed an un-turkey box back in the cooler.

I tidied up. Having restored order to one small shelf of the frozen food world, I was interpreting the eye-catching container of another turkey alternative when Lamar said, “Do you think Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone?”

“Tofurkey,” I read aloud. I looked at Lamar. “What’s it called, you know, when you merge two words to make a new one?”

Lamar said, “Portmanteau.”

“No, that’s not the word.”

“It is.

“You sure? To-fur-key.”

Lamar took the box from my hands. “Do you think Oswald was the lone gunman?”

Here we go again. “I don’t know,” I said. “Always seemed a stretch to me that he was the only guy involved.”

We were kids when it happened. Ten years old. The details have haunted Lamar more than me. This time of year, as reliable as the calendar in the turkey barn, he gets a burr under his saddle and wants to hash out the Warren Report like he’s Mort Sahl.

“Exactly,” Lamar said, gesturing at me with the boxed Tofurkey. “The older I get, the more I see the assassination as the pivotal event in modern U.S. history. All the madness flows from that.”

“Really?” I took the box from him. His gesticulations were becoming lethal. “Let’s step away from the freezer case.”

This was a new perspective after the long succession of conspiracy theories by which he has entertained himself, if not me, through the decades.

Our conversation was causing a bottleneck at the fudgesicles, and impatience oozed from those we were impeding.

“OK,” I said. “We’ve got the main course, such as it is. Let me check the list. Cranberry sauce. Off we go ...” I led the way while he pushed the cart.

I bobbed and weaved, breaking trail for him to follow to the Thanksgiving fixin’s display. “Jellied or berries?”

Lamar looked at me like I had written the Warren Report. “Jellied.”

“Jellied, it is.”

“The grassy knoll, Tom. The grassy knoll.”

All I could do is what I always do. I shrugged my shoulders. “I don’t think we’ll ever know.”

He grabbed my wrist and looked me in the eyes. “We’ll find out, Tom. Someday, we’ll get the truth.”

I nodded weakly, looking at our cart. “I don’t know,” I said. “Do you think we need another Tofurkey?”