Carpenter's Column: To the parents or parties concerned

Among my late mother’s papers I discovered a large envelope bearing an ominous description written in her meticulous printing — “Tommy’s Report Cards.” What possessed my mother to save these things I will never understand, but here they are arrayed before me, the libretto of my life in public education, written in the key of C.

Havre Public Schools, School District No. 16, Hill County, Havre, Montana. Progress Record, First Grade (1960-61). Genevieve Horvick. Teacher’s Comments: “We need to get rid of a few careless habits of not finishing his work pages. Needs to make good use of all time. Needs to work without bothering others. Needs to stop imitating the Three Stooges, particularly Curly Howard. Hums excessively. Promoted to Second Grade, with reservations.”

Havre Public Schools, School District No. 16, Hill County, Havre, Montana. Progress Record, Second Grade (1961-62). Mildred McKeever. Teacher’s Comments: “Needs to improve ability to concentrate. Jack Benny impressions are disruptive. Juggling must stop. Promoted to Third Grade, with reservations.”

Havre Public Schools, School District No. 16, Hill County, Havre, Montana. Progress Record, Third Grade (1962-63). Gilma Johnson. Teacher’s Comments: “Reasonable effort and self control need improvement. Milton Berle impressions are disruptive. Tap lessons probably fruitless. Promoted to Fourth Grade, with reservations.”

Hilltop Elementary School, Kingman Arizona. Progress Report, Grade 4 (1963-64). Helen Gould. Teacher’s Comments: “Responsibility, unsatisfactory; getting along with others, unsatisfactory; work habits, unsatisfactory; attitude, unsatisfactory; Phyllis Diller impression, unsatisfactory. Can dance a little. Promoted to Fifth Grade, with reservations.”

Manzanita Elementary School, Kingman, Arizona. Report to Parents, Fifth Grade (1964-65). Cecil Baker. Teacher’s Comments: “Respect for school regulations is weak; care of personal and school property is weak; Ed Sullivan impression is weak. Gershwin fixation excessive. Promoted to Sixth Grade, with reservations.”

Manzanita Elementary School, Kingman, Arizona. Report to Parents, Sixth Grade (1965-66). M. A. Shaner. Teacher’s Comments: “Respect for school regulations is weak; care of personal and school property is weak. Must curtail mime performances. Promoted to Seventh Grade, with reservations.”

Kingman Junior High School, Kingman, Arizona. Report to Parents, Seventh Grade (1966-67). Norman Urquhart. Teacher’s Comments: “Respect for school regulations is weak; care of personal and school property is weak; Solo performances of Laugh-In and/or Hee-Haw skits disruptive. Can sing a little, but but a tad pitchy. Lenny Bruce imitations must stop. Excessive punning. Promoted to Eighth Grade, with reservations.”

Kingman Junior High School, Kingman, Arizona. Report to Parents, Eighth Grade (1967-68). C. Ottipoby. Teacher’s Comments: “We need to get rid of a few careless habits of not finishing his work pages. Needs to make good use of all time. Needs to work without bothering others. Needs to stop imitating the Three Stooges, particularly Curly Howard. Hums excessively. Promoted to Ninth Grade, with reservations.”

As for my high school report cards, space does not permit even a partial reckoning. However, it shall suffice to quote the King of Siam: “Et cetera, et cetera.”

Happy Mother’s Day.

