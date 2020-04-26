Carpenter's Column: This week only: 10% off at Club Cerebellum

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“There will be a brain spa opening close to you in the near future.”—Anjan Chatterlee, University of Pennsylvania neurologist

Welcome to Club Cerebellum Boutique and Spa. The atmosphere is one of rustic elegance where the vibrant and colorful natural landscape accentuates our comfortable and inviting campus. A team of neurologists created our stunning architectural and interior design, accentuating the harmony of mental health, intellectual beauty, just off the interstate and close to downtown.

Our intellectual beauty and mind-care treatments for men and women are designed to cleanse and invigorate brain synapses; knock the dust off them, as it were, and have those babies firing like you're Richard Feynman with a puzzle to solve.

We offer soothing math problems, natural word puzzles and journal abstracts, along with aromatic, restorative oils as integral components of every intellectual beauty treatment. Whether it is our unique Pharmacological Enhancement Therapy (patent pending), Vitamin D therapy or aromatherapy, our exceptional treatments help restore every brain to a higher cognitive state in natural balance with the cosmic forces of the universe. This is a spa where you can relax in beautiful and natural surroundings and attain a burnished and enhanced Intelligence Quotient. Guaranteed.