Carpenter's Column: This week only: 10% off at Club Cerebellum

“There will be a brain spa opening close to you in the near future.”—Anjan Chatterlee, University of Pennsylvania neurologist
Welcome to Club Cerebellum Boutique and Spa. The atmosphere is one of rustic elegance where the vibrant and colorful natural landscape accentuates our comfortable and inviting campus. A team of neurologists created our stunning architectural and interior design, accentuating the harmony of mental health, intellectual beauty, just off the interstate and close to downtown.
Our intellectual beauty and mind-care treatments for men and women are designed to cleanse and invigorate brain synapses; knock the dust off them, as it were, and have those babies firing like you're Richard Feynman with a puzzle to solve.
We offer soothing math problems, natural word puzzles and journal abstracts, along with aromatic, restorative oils as integral components of every intellectual beauty treatment. Whether it is our unique Pharmacological Enhancement Therapy (patent pending), Vitamin D therapy or aromatherapy, our exceptional treatments help restore every brain to a higher cognitive state in natural balance with the cosmic forces of the universe. This is a spa where you can relax in beautiful and natural surroundings and attain a burnished and enhanced Intelligence Quotient. Guaranteed.
PACKAGES
THE FIRST DATE ENHANCER
Adderall with a manicure and eyebrow threading. The perfect solution to social anxiety. One and a half hours. $100.
POWER HOUR LUNCH
A 10-milligram dose of dextra-amphetamine with a seated massage -- just what your Reticular Formation needs to boost your attention span and heighten your learning receptivity. One hour. $332.50
MEDULLA OBLONGATA MASK
This hard-to-reach area needs attention, too. Muscle relaxants will take the kink out of your brain stem. Our most popular therapy. $375.
BETA-BLOCKER SURPRISE
Slip into a soothing cholinesterase inhibitor bath followed by a Vichy shower and shake those hand tremors. $400.
THE HYPOTHALAMUS EXPERIENCE
To ease and please your troubled mind, we offer a variety of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors to increase the frequency of your positive mood swings. Add a foot massage for only $25. $450.
BLUE MONDAY DESTROYER
Regimen begins on Sunday evening with Ambien for a good night’s sleep, followed by a specific dosage of Modafinil to perk you up; includes complementary lip wax and thumb massage. Overnight stay required. $1,220.
DOUBLE HEMISPHERE DAY
A smorgasbord of pharmacological enhancements adjusted for your specific needs. Price available upon request.
***
Visit our boutique and receive an additional 5% off any purchase over $75.
You deserve a clear head, don't you think?
