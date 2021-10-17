Carpenter's Column: Things are getting heavy around here

The bold text on the large cardboard box warns me. “Heavy. Get help to lift.”

I look around. No clerks. I take a moment to adjust myself.

I gotta strong back. I got one of those big, orange, flat carts. I’ve been lifting heavy things all my life. I can handle this. I grab a corner of the box and give it a tug to shift it on top of the stack. Doesn’t move.

My cart has rolled across the aisle. I reposition it beside the pallet.

I make eye contact with a clerk strolling casually down the main corridor nibbling cashews; startled, he disappears like a zephyr down another aisle.

I grab the end of the box with both hands and give it another hard tug. Barely moves.

I recall when I was 8 and helped my Uncle Earle, the anvil salesman, load samples into the trunk of his Studebaker. He gave me a nickel and rubbed my head saying, “Just like his old man. Strong back and a weak mind.”

With both hands I yank repeatedly at the corner of the box and eventually manage to pull it to where it extends over the edge of the stack. With my hands on my knees, I plan my next move.