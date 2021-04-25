Carpenter's Column: These circadian rhythm and blues

Untethered as I am from the obligations of regular employment, I have been experiencing a slow but significant shift in my sleep patterns. Whereas when I worked for the “man” and had to be in the office, I managed to accumulate eight hours of sleep each day. Substantial portions I achieved during the many obligatory weekly meetings held at the sausage factory where I spent most of my working life.
Without the regimen of those regular workday naps, I have slipped out of sync with spouse and the regular routines of the world, and into a quasi-swing/graveyard-shift, awake/asleep cycle that has me doing laundry at 2 a.m. and organizing the canned goods in the pantry before dawn.
I have stood on my porch in my bathrobe to observe the waxing moon when a skunk has sauntered by; neither of us surprised by the other. Rather, we gave each other a chin-up nod and a “Whazzup?” She went her way, and I went inside.
I don’t consider this pattern shift to be insomnia. I’ve had insomnia and I know the difference. Insomnia is when someone says, “Let’s toss it over to you, Tom. What do you think of the proposed plant-based bratwurst-casing proposal?”
Tally the cumulative hours when I do sleep and I’m getting a solid eight. It’s like eating a large pizza: Three slices now; another for breakfast; the last one for lunch. And voila, eight hours total of sleep and a new pants size.
My dear wife continues to support me in a manner to which I have grown accustomed, so her sleep cycles coincide with mine only accidentally. We retire at the same time. Within a couple of hours, however, she is in REM sleep and I’m downstairs playing with our cats on the living room carpet.
Over breakfast we used to inquire about how well each of us slept the night before. That topic is pointless now. She is rested and radiant. I have the appearance of a man who spent several hours envisioning intricate assemblages using his childhood Tinkertoy Construction Set.
She kindly feigns interest in my enthusiastic explanation for the complex citadel I constructed overnight using the cushions from our couch and the afghan throw cousin Patsy gave us. You would think someone as well-rested as she would be more interested in such feats of engineering.
As I sit here, fresh as a daisy at 1:30 a.m., I take solace in the knowledge that when I do fall asleep eventually, my absence from the regular rhythms of the workday world will not be felt. The bossa nova beat by which the turning world grooves and shimmies will keep time as it always has.
My neighbors may observe “that quack across the street had his lights on after midnight again, Martha.” And I may surprise the newspaper delivery person with a friendly “good morning” while sitting in the shadows on our porch, but at least our canned vegetables are in alphabetical order.