Carpenter's Column: The Stoic standing in the rain

Once upon a time, I was a member of a rural volunteer fire department. We had 25 volunteers, two pumpers, an aid van and a firehouse built with bingo money.

Everyone had day jobs. We carried pagers, but it was the air horn on a pole beside the firehouse that let everyone know someone was in trouble. Those who could step away from the job hustled to the firehouse to get the trucks rolling. Others would drive to the scene in their own vehicles.

On a cold and rainy weekday in January, mid-morning, the siren sounded, and the dispatcher announced over our pagers we had a structure fire. Gulp. We didn’t get many structure fires; when we did, it was usually in the wee hours when the only thing left to save was the chimney.

The fire involved an auto shop. The owner, Phil, was the only mechanic in town. His grooming habits never disguised his profession. His shop was a Quonset hut. Fiberglass panels permitted faint sunlight to illuminate the skeletal remains of eviscerated vehicles. Engines and transmissions and carburetors lay like entrails on sagging wooden shelves and in heaps on the cracked concrete floor.

Auto parts were hard to come by in that remote community, so Phil kept everything. If you needed a thingamajig, he would wander around in the half-light at the back of his shop, nudging parts with the greasy silver tip of his worn-out steel-toe boots until he found what you needed.

He was standing outside his shop smoking a cigarette when we pulled up in the pumper. Through a heavy drizzle, black smoke curled skyward.

Phil lit another cigarette as he told us what happened. He’d been welding, he said, and hot slag must have ignited some oily rags. We charged a hose and had the fire out in five minutes. Other than a charred wall and the burned rags, nothing had been lost other than maybe a thingamajig or two.

As we stowed our gear, somebody suggested to Phil that he might have been better off if he’d let the building go up in flames, collecting the insurance instead.

Phil looked around at us and nodded thoughtfully.

“You know,” he said, “it crossed my mind. I didn’t notice the fire at first. I pulled up my visor to check my weld when the flames caught my eye. I tried to put them out with my extinguisher, but that didn’t work. So, I hustled to the phone over there on the wall and, you know, I hesitated. I stood there looking at the flames growing, and then around at my shop. I was standing there holding the handset like this and trying to figure out whether I should call you fellas or let ‘er burn.”

He shook his head slowly.

“I woulda flipped a coin if I had one. Winters are slow, and money is tight, and I stood there looking around at this dump.”

He shrugged again.

“In the end the choice was simple. It’s all I got.”

