Carpenter's Column: The note on the windshield of my truck

Dear sir/madam,

I would like to buy your truck. Is it for sale? I will buy it. Every time I see it in this parking lot, it makes me think of my grandpa. My grandpa’s name was Chet. He was 80 years old when he bought his first new truck. It was the same year, make, model and color as this one.

The first time I saw your truck, I thought Grandpa Chet was sitting in the cab, but it was only my own reflection in the glass. I don’t have a lot of money, but I think I would give everything I have if you would sell me this truck. It’s funny, too, because Grandpa Chet and I weren’t that close. He never took me fishing or anything like that, but he did take me for a ride on the day he got the truck.

He came by to show it to Dad. Grandpa didn’t know, so Mom had to tell him that Dad had moved out. Mom and Grandpa talked for a few minutes out on the porch. I sort of watched them through the window during TV commercials. I was 9 years old and all I really remember about all that is that the yelling had stopped.

Is this the V-8 or the straight six? Grandpa had the V-8.