Carpenter's Column: The note on the windshield of my truck

Dear sir/madam,
I would like to buy your truck. Is it for sale? I will buy it. Every time I see it in this parking lot, it makes me think of my grandpa. My grandpa’s name was Chet. He was 80 years old when he bought his first new truck. It was the same year, make, model and color as this one.
The first time I saw your truck, I thought Grandpa Chet was sitting in the cab, but it was only my own reflection in the glass. I don’t have a lot of money, but I think I would give everything I have if you would sell me this truck. It’s funny, too, because Grandpa Chet and I weren’t that close. He never took me fishing or anything like that, but he did take me for a ride on the day he got the truck.
He came by to show it to Dad. Grandpa didn’t know, so Mom had to tell him that Dad had moved out. Mom and Grandpa talked for a few minutes out on the porch. I sort of watched them through the window during TV commercials. I was 9 years old and all I really remember about all that is that the yelling had stopped.
Is this the V-8 or the straight six? Grandpa had the V-8.
Mom stuck her head inside and told me Grandpa wanted to take me for a ride. I flinched. Whenever I went for a ride with Dad in his beat-up old Ford, it was a long, boring drive listening to him talk about how happiness was an illusion, or I got a lecture about “carrying my weight” and “acting like a man.” Mom gave me one of those looks, so I went.
Whenever we all rode in Dad’s truck, nobody talked much. Dad would drive with his wrists over the steering wheel while Mom looked out the window with her hands her lap. I sat in the middle and tried not to fidget.
Grandpa was chatty. While he yakked and chuckled, I was dazzled by the chrome, the knobs and dials, the vinyl dash, the mirrors, the upholstery. You’ve kept this one in good shape. Cool mudflaps.
He drove us out to the lakes and back. He demonstrated the power windows and the adjustable seats. Up. Down. Up. Down. He turned on the radio and showed me with a slow nod that it had both AM and FM. We left the pavement and parked at the edge of a meadow. We switched places. He had me adjust the seat up and forward until I could reach the pedals. His knees pressed against the glove box.
He let me drive slowly down a dirt side road. Grandpa talked about how he had worked his whole life to be able to afford that truck. He nodded at me and grinned. And now, by Golly, he had it. He said something too about love and faith and hope, but I don’t remember what it was.
My telephone number is ###-####.