Carpenter's Column: The minutes of our last meeting

Meadow.Deathkamas has decided to leave Fargo for good. Motion moved and seconded. Discussion centered on whether this was a good career move, given her car payment and her choice of Reno, Nevada, as her ultimate destination. Vote: 4 approved, 2 disapproved, and 1 abstained. Motion carried.

Fuzzymatch proposed that we should send an email blast to Turner Classic Movies protesting the perpetual re-broadcasting of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” during our regularly scheduled meetings. Hotmail65 questioned whether such a move could be misconstrued as hostile to minorities and adversely impact our membership drive. The president invoked the No ALL CAPS rule. Motion failed for lack of a second.

Barbie_twin wants to start dating again. Tabled.

brat234516 can’t remember how to divide fractions with one variable. President cited bylaw 125.c.2-1 prohibiting math problems and/or new poems after 3 a.m.

Hotmail65 motioned for adjournment because she had an early performance appraisal meeting with that witch in accounts payable. Moved and seconded.

Meeting adjourned at 3:23 a.m.

