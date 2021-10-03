Carpenter's Column: The minutes of our last meeting

The weekly email meeting of Insomniacs International (Zulu plus 8 chapter) was called to order at 2:17 a.m.
In attendance: fuzzymatch@wingnut.net, brat234516@blm.org, dudedude@duder.gov, barbie_twin@esp.edu, hotmail65@earthlink.org, absinthe.wormwood@spam.net, Meadow.Deathcamas@scalybulb.org
Minutes of previous meeting were approved, with the following amendment: regarding the Perry Mason episode under discussion during said meeting, brat234516 clarified that is was Vic Damone, not Lloyd Bridges, who played Mr. Bentley in “The Case of the Bitter Pill.” Minutes approved as amended.
Old Business
Membership Drive
Barbie_twin presented again her plan for advertising our club, II-Z+8, on the Home Shopping Network. Tabled pending further research.
Treasurer’s Report
Several members have not paid their annual dues. You know who you are.
Election Results
Absinthe.Wormwood—President
Wing.chun—Vice President
Hotmail65—Secretary/Treasurer
Meadow.Deathcamas—TVGuide archivist/historian
Status of Anxieties Reports
Nonspecific angst, up 23%.
Health fears, no change.
Money worries, up 42%.
Front door and/or back door unlocked, down 2.3%.
Hazardous chemicals in tank cars on trains moving through town, up 72%.
Update from the Sub-Committee on the Meaning of Existence
Tabled. No members of sub-committee in attendance.
Other Old Business
DudeDude was relieved to report that he found his checkbook behind the seat of his restored Metro Nash.
New Business
Hotmail65 sought approval for her propose solution to her Thanksgiving holiday dilemma. If her ex-husband brings his new girlfriend to her daughter’s Thanksgiving dinner, Hotmail65 will spill drinks on the little chippie early and often. Motion to approve, moved and seconded. Approved unanimously.
Meadow.Deathkamas has decided to leave Fargo for good. Motion moved and seconded. Discussion centered on whether this was a good career move, given her car payment and her choice of Reno, Nevada, as her ultimate destination. Vote: 4 approved, 2 disapproved, and 1 abstained. Motion carried.
Fuzzymatch proposed that we should send an email blast to Turner Classic Movies protesting the perpetual re-broadcasting of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” during our regularly scheduled meetings. Hotmail65 questioned whether such a move could be misconstrued as hostile to minorities and adversely impact our membership drive. The president invoked the No ALL CAPS rule. Motion failed for lack of a second.
Barbie_twin wants to start dating again. Tabled.
brat234516 can’t remember how to divide fractions with one variable. President cited bylaw 125.c.2-1 prohibiting math problems and/or new poems after 3 a.m.
Hotmail65 motioned for adjournment because she had an early performance appraisal meeting with that witch in accounts payable. Moved and seconded.
Meeting adjourned at 3:23 a.m.