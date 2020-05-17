Carpenter's Column: The masked man’s wager

Do not, then, reprove for error those who have made a choice; for you know nothing about it. “No, but I blame them for having made, not this choice, but a choice; for again both he who chooses heads and he who chooses tails are equally at fault, they are both in the wrong. The true choice is not to wager at all and stay home until the 'all clear' is sounded.”

You are going to buy groceries. Which will you choose then? Let us see. Since you must choose, let us see which interests you least. You have two things to lose, the true and the good; and two things to stake, your reason and your will, your knowledge and your happiness; and your nature has two things to shun, error and misery. Your reason is no more shocked in choosing one rather than the other, since you must of necessity choose. This is one point settled. But your happiness? Let us weigh the gain and the loss in wagering that the coronavirus is and that you should wear a mask. Let us estimate these two chances. If you gain, you gain all; if you lose, you lose everything. Wager, then, without hesitation that the coronavirus is contagious and that wearing a mask in public protects you and those around you.