Carpenter's Column: The masked man’s wager

--with apologies to Blaise Pascal
If there is a coronavirus, it is infinitely incomprehensible, since, having neither parts nor limits, the virus has no affinity to us. We are then incapable of knowing either what it is or if it is really necessary to wear a face mask in public. This being so, who will dare undertake the decision to the question? Not we, who have no affinity to it.
Who then will blame citizens for not being able to give a reason for their belief, since they profess a conviction for which they cannot give a reason? They declare, in expounding it to the world, that is a foolishness to wear a face mask in public; and then you complain that they do not prove it! If they proved it, they would not keep their word; it is in lacking proofs that they are not lacking in sense.
“Yes, but although this excuses those who offer it as such and takes away from them the blame of putting it forward without reason, it does not excuse those who receive it.”
Let us then examine this point, and say, “The coronavirus is or it is not.” But to which side shall we incline? Reason can decide nothing here. There is an infinite chaos that separates us. A game is being played at the extremity of this infinite distance where heads or tails will turn up. What will you wager? According to reason, you can defend neither of the propositions.
Do not, then, reprove for error those who have made a choice; for you know nothing about it. “No, but I blame them for having made, not this choice, but a choice; for again both he who chooses heads and he who chooses tails are equally at fault, they are both in the wrong. The true choice is not to wager at all and stay home until the 'all clear' is sounded.”
Yes, but, if you have to leave your house, you must wager.
You are going to buy groceries. Which will you choose then? Let us see. Since you must choose, let us see which interests you least. You have two things to lose, the true and the good; and two things to stake, your reason and your will, your knowledge and your happiness; and your nature has two things to shun, error and misery. Your reason is no more shocked in choosing one rather than the other, since you must of necessity choose. This is one point settled. But your happiness? Let us weigh the gain and the loss in wagering that the coronavirus is and that you should wear a mask. Let us estimate these two chances. If you gain, you gain all; if you lose, you lose everything. Wager, then, without hesitation that the coronavirus is contagious and that wearing a mask in public protects you and those around you.
“That is very fine. Yes, I must wager; but perhaps I wager too much.”
There’s only one way to find out. Place your bet and take your chances. I have placed mine: I wear a mask in public.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.