Carpenter's Column: The liquid nighttime cold medicine boogie

It is 2 a.m. and I have a head cold. After countless hard-fought rounds, I’ve finally wrestled myself free from the damp clutches of a fitted sheet. I am weak from the effort. Now I’m waiting for a dose of liquid nighttime cold medicine to stanch my draining sinuses. I need some sleep, but cold suppressants set me in motion like an faulty rotisserie — back, left side, back, right side, back, etc. — until I feel the cold barrel of a revolver pressed against my temple and hear spouse whisper softly, “Can I get you anything, Dear?”

I don’t think her inquiry is sincere, so I’ve retreated to my office to let the medicine take effect and wait for her finger to relax on the trigger.

OK, so I’m not a particularly good patient. I prefer to be left alone when I’m sick, not coddled or compelled to report my disposition at frequent intervals.

“How are you feeling?”

Sick, I report with the alacrity of a foot-sore grizzly.

“Maybe you should stay home and rest.”

I’ll be fine.

“You should rest.”

Growl.

Her steely-eyed response. “Can I get you anything, Dear?”