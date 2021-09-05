Carpenter's Column: The liquid nighttime cold medicine boogie

It is 2 a.m. and I have a head cold. After countless hard-fought rounds, I’ve finally wrestled myself free from the damp clutches of a fitted sheet. I am weak from the effort. Now I’m waiting for a dose of liquid nighttime cold medicine to stanch my draining sinuses. I need some sleep, but cold suppressants set me in motion like an faulty rotisserie — back, left side, back, right side, back, etc. — until I feel the cold barrel of a revolver pressed against my temple and hear spouse whisper softly, “Can I get you anything, Dear?”
I don’t think her inquiry is sincere, so I’ve retreated to my office to let the medicine take effect and wait for her finger to relax on the trigger.
OK, so I’m not a particularly good patient. I prefer to be left alone when I’m sick, not coddled or compelled to report my disposition at frequent intervals.
“How are you feeling?”
Sick, I report with the alacrity of a foot-sore grizzly.
“Maybe you should stay home and rest.”
I’ll be fine.
“You should rest.”
Growl.
Her steely-eyed response. “Can I get you anything, Dear?”
Keeping my eye on her, I crawl into my lair, circle the bed three times and lie down to await my untimely demise. Nobody loves me. Woe is mine.
When spouse is ill, however, I am an excellent nurse, a noble caregiver, selfless and kind. I cater to her every request, bringing medicine and tissues, soup and solace. I fluff pillows and retrieve this or that with nary a wince or complaint. I embrace the spirit of mercy and charity exemplified by Florence Nightingale and Mother Teresa.
I’m good for about 30 minutes. After that, people ought to start feeling better.
Still, I try to be patient and nurturing.
Don’t worry about the dishes, dear; we have plenty. They’ll keep until you’re feeling better.
Lookee here, it’s your favorite pizza.
I thought you’d be sleeping, so I took a cab home from the tavern. I wanted you to get some rest.
Still sick? It’s been almost a whole day? You’re not taking care of yourself.
Do you think you could throw in a load of laundry on your way back to bed? I’m getting low on underwear.
Lookee here, it’s your favorite pizza.
I’ll rinse off a couple of forks.
Maybe you should see a doctor. Maybe he can give you some antibiotics or something.
Only two days? It’s been at least — well, it seems longer.
I thought this was your favorite pizza.
Where do I buy my underwear?
Sorry, we’re out of facial tissues. Here’s a roll.
No, I didn’t say you look like your mother.
I thought you’d be sleeping, so I took a cab home from the tavern. I wanted you to get some rest.
Since when did you stop liking pizza?
People in Europe do too eat pizza with iced-tea spoons.
You’re feeling better? Good. There’s nothing like a little TLC to pull you through.
Huh? What’s that you say? Can you "get me anything?”