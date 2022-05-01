Carpenter's Column: The lexicon of my life last week

aposematic, adj: being conspicuous and serving to warn.

aposiopesis, n: the leaving of a thought incomplete, usually by a sudden breaking off.

barognosis, n: the ability to judge variations in weight of an object.

bavardage, n: foolish or nonsensical talk.

campanulate, n: shaped like a bell.

campestral, adj: pertaining to the countryside.

diaphaneity, n: the property of being transparent.

drabble, v: to make wet or dirty.

effigiate, v: to make a statue of.

effraction, n: a breaking into by forcible means.

fellmonger, n: a dealer in sheepskins or other animal skins.

filar, adj: of, relating to, or having threads.

fustigate, v: to beat with a stick.

galimatias, n: unintelligible talk; nonsense.

geomancy, n: divination by means of a handful of earth thrown at random or by means of figures or lines.

hebdomad, n: the number seven, or a group of seven; a week.

hemagogue, adj: an encouraging flow of blood.

ignescent, adj: giving off sparks of fire.

inutile, adj: useless; of no service.

jaculate, v: to throw (a javelin or spear).

jato, n: a takeoff aided by jet propulsion.

kegler, n: a person who bowls; a bowler.

kickshaw, n: a tidbit or delicacy.

lexiphanic, adj: bombastic or pretentious.

lipography, n: the accidental elimination of some letter, syllable, etc., in writing.

mahout, n: an elephant driver.

margaritaceous, adj: like mother-of-pearl; pearly.

maunder, v: to talk or walk in a rambling, confused manner.

nictitate, v: to wink.

nubilous, adj: cloudy; obscure.

obtest, v: to call as a witness.

octodecilion, n: a number represented by the figure one followed by 57 zeros (but in the United Kingdom and Germany by the figure one followed by 108 zeros).

palter, v: to be insincere in speech or action.

parachronism, n: an error in chronology whereby a date later than the correct one is given to an event.

quarrel, n: a square or rhomboidal pane of glass.

quean, n: an ill-behaved woman.

rasorial, adj: characteristically scratching the ground for food, as a chicken.

recusant, adj: obstinate in opposition.

saros, n: the period of years after which eclipses are repeated but are 120 degrees toward the west from previous series, equivalent to 233 synodic months or 6,585.32 days.

scissel, n: the metal strip from which coin blanks have been cut.

tergiversate, v: to equivocate; to change one’s opinion repeatedly.

tipple, v: to drink repeated small amounts of intoxicating liquor.

ubiety, n: the state of being in a definite place.

ulotrichous, adj: belonging to a wooly-haired group of mankind.

vagile, adj: able to move; having freedom of movement.

ventose, adj: given to empty talking.

webster, n: a weaver.

winklehawk, n: an L-shaped tear in cloth.

xat, n: a totem pole.

yi, n: the fulfillment of the particular obligations to society specified in Chinese philosophy.

zugzwang, n: a situation in a game of chess where all the moves open to one player will cause damage to his position.

