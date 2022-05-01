Carpenter's Column: The lexicon of my life last week

aposematic, adj: being conspicuous and serving to warn.
aposiopesis, n: the leaving of a thought incomplete, usually by a sudden breaking off.
barognosis, n: the ability to judge variations in weight of an object.
bavardage, n: foolish or nonsensical talk.
campanulate, n: shaped like a bell.
campestral, adj: pertaining to the countryside.
diaphaneity, n: the property of being transparent.
drabble, v: to make wet or dirty.
effigiate, v: to make a statue of.
effraction, n: a breaking into by forcible means.
fellmonger, n: a dealer in sheepskins or other animal skins.
filar, adj: of, relating to, or having threads.
fustigate, v: to beat with a stick.
galimatias, n: unintelligible talk; nonsense.
geomancy, n: divination by means of a handful of earth thrown at random or by means of figures or lines.
hebdomad, n: the number seven, or a group of seven; a week.
hemagogue, adj: an encouraging flow of blood.
ignescent, adj: giving off sparks of fire.
inutile, adj: useless; of no service.
jaculate, v: to throw (a javelin or spear).
jato, n: a takeoff aided by jet propulsion.
kegler, n: a person who bowls; a bowler.
kickshaw, n: a tidbit or delicacy.
lexiphanic, adj: bombastic or pretentious.
lipography, n: the accidental elimination of some letter, syllable, etc., in writing.
mahout, n: an elephant driver.
margaritaceous, adj: like mother-of-pearl; pearly.
maunder, v: to talk or walk in a rambling, confused manner.
nictitate, v: to wink.
nubilous, adj: cloudy; obscure.
obtest, v: to call as a witness.
octodecilion, n: a number represented by the figure one followed by 57 zeros (but in the United Kingdom and Germany by the figure one followed by 108 zeros).
palter, v: to be insincere in speech or action.
parachronism, n: an error in chronology whereby a date later than the correct one is given to an event.
quarrel, n: a square or rhomboidal pane of glass.
quean, n: an ill-behaved woman.
rasorial, adj: characteristically scratching the ground for food, as a chicken.
recusant, adj: obstinate in opposition.
saros, n: the period of years after which eclipses are repeated but are 120 degrees toward the west from previous series, equivalent to 233 synodic months or 6,585.32 days.
scissel, n: the metal strip from which coin blanks have been cut.
tergiversate, v: to equivocate; to change one’s opinion repeatedly.
tipple, v: to drink repeated small amounts of intoxicating liquor.
ubiety, n: the state of being in a definite place.
ulotrichous, adj: belonging to a wooly-haired group of mankind.
vagile, adj: able to move; having freedom of movement.
ventose, adj: given to empty talking.
webster, n: a weaver.
winklehawk, n: an L-shaped tear in cloth.
xat, n: a totem pole.
yi, n: the fulfillment of the particular obligations to society specified in Chinese philosophy.
zugzwang, n: a situation in a game of chess where all the moves open to one player will cause damage to his position.