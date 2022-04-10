Carpenter's Column: 'The In-house Candidate': A one-act play

CHARACTERS:

Godot

SCENE:

The action takes place in a featureless room.

[Godot enters through a door stage left dressed in a business suit. He takes a seat on a wooden chair at a small table. The phone rings.]

Godot. Hello? Yes, I’m ready for the interview. Yes, I know everyone on the committee. Hi, Larry. Hi, Michelle. Hi, Carla. Hi, Philip. Hi, Janet.

Could you repeat the question? What do I really want to do in life? I’ve been working for this firm for 20 years. Do you think I’m inclined to be doing something else if I applied for this vacancy?

Why should you hire me? Well, as I mentioned in the previous question, 20 years here. You know who I am; I know who you are. I’ve worked with everyone on the screening committee on numerous occasions on a variety of projects.

Yet here I am in this room and all of you are in the next room, and we’re talking over the telephone. I think my willingness to participate in this ridiculous charade should indicate to all of you that I am a team player.

Look — let’s save time and I’ll answer presumptive interview questions as succinctly and efficiently as possible. Follow along at your own pace, but please don’t interrupt. I am expected elsewhere, so let’s stay focused.

[Godot loosens his tie. He carries the phone around as he ambles back and forth.]

Godot. For 20 years I have played by the rules, kept my nose to the grindstone, showed up early and worked late. And what does it get me when a promotion finally appears? An in-house telephone interview. Obviously, you don’t have a clue about me. Allow me to elaborate.

I am willing to make mistakes if someone else is willing to learn from them. Despite the text of our mission statement, I understand and embrace the subtext — The beatings will continue until the morale improves.

I know many things. I know, for instance, that a complete lack of evidence is the surest sign that the conspiracy is working. I try to find humor in everyday life by looking for people I can laugh at — you for instance, Larry.

The average ear of corn has 800 kernels arranged in sixteen rows. There are 336 dimples on a regulation golf ball. This explains why we don’t hit corn around a pasture with big stick.

The international telephone dialing code for Antarctica is 672. I prefer Ginger to Mary Ann. I’m willing to arm wrestle for this job. Are you? After 20 years here, I no longer need to punish, deceive or compromise myself — unless of course you give me this promotion.

That’s me in a nutshell. By the way, the almond is a member of the peach family. Thank you. I would love to stay and chat, but two gentlemen are waiting for me, and I am already late.

[Godot hangs up the phone and exits stage left.]

CURTAIN

