Carpenter's Column: The hole in The Old Farmer’s Almanac

I am not easily reassured these days. Nor am I a card-carrying member of the United Skeptics of the World. Processing the pluses and the minuses of life takes me longer to do than it once did and I’m uncertain whether the cause is synaptic atrophy, data overload, or too much television and not enough books. There is just so much I can’t compute with any degree of certainty. All the crayons in my box are shades of grey.

Then again, this angst could be merely the onset of a seasonal affective disorder as I make the transition from dark beer to light, from Guinness to Corona.

You have your seasons. I have mine.

Every season has joys and comforts, whether it’s the first green leaves of spring, or the un-green leaves of fall, the first snow of winter, or the last snow on the daffodils. We just have to search for them sometimes, these joys and comforts, like misplaced car keys.

I found one such joy the other day. I always purchase the latest edition of The Old Farmer’s Almanac. I am to farming what a fish is to a bicycle.

Yet, in the almanac I find solace for my mild curiosities about the tides and the phases of the moon and when to plant beets in Boston and an endless inventory of conversation topics to draw upon at office parties.