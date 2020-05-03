Carpenter's Column: The hole in The Old Farmer’s Almanac

I am not easily reassured these days. Nor am I a card-carrying member of the United Skeptics of the World. Processing the pluses and the minuses of life takes me longer to do than it once did and I’m uncertain whether the cause is synaptic atrophy, data overload, or too much television and not enough books. There is just so much I can’t compute with any degree of certainty. All the crayons in my box are shades of grey.
Then again, this angst could be merely the onset of a seasonal affective disorder as I make the transition from dark beer to light, from Guinness to Corona.
You have your seasons. I have mine.
Every season has joys and comforts, whether it’s the first green leaves of spring, or the un-green leaves of fall, the first snow of winter, or the last snow on the daffodils. We just have to search for them sometimes, these joys and comforts, like misplaced car keys.
I found one such joy the other day. I always purchase the latest edition of The Old Farmer’s Almanac. I am to farming what a fish is to a bicycle.
Yet, in the almanac I find solace for my mild curiosities about the tides and the phases of the moon and when to plant beets in Boston and an endless inventory of conversation topics to draw upon at office parties.
Then I noticed the hole. I’ve been aware of the hole in years past, but on this particular day, beneath the bright lights of the supermarket, with the announced plea for a “cleanup on aisle seven” so plaintive as to compel me almost to look for a mop, I felt a wave of reassurance emanating from that hole in the upper left corner of the almanac.
When I emailed them later, the folks at the almanac told me they’ve been punching a hole in every edition for about 100 years. Given that the almanac has been published annually since 1792, the hole is a relatively recent enhancement.
I appreciate utility. Utility is good, whether it’s a hole for some string or peg, words that rhyme with love, sharp nail clippers, a favorite rake, or non-stick cookware.
I find no solace in gadgets. Forget the string-cheese peeler or the battery-operated battery operator. Their utility is a chimera, like an overwrought synonym for illusion. But a well-placed hole, high and adjacent to the binding, sharp and clean in its “holeness,” allows the book to hang from a nail where gravity aligns the opposing corners to a perpendicular and geometric equivalent to the golden mean of the book’s dimension and content. The book hangs . . . just so.
The hole reminds me how I am reassured by utility.
The square, the compasses, geometry, the right dish for the dog, the pentatonic scale, the arch, the binary system, the three-prong plug, hydroelectricity, paper, the air foil, gravity, electronic guitar tuners, wheels, ball bearings, bicycles, forks, knives and spoons. The list is endless, and I am grateful.
These days, gratitude helps.
