Carpenter's Column: The hole in 'The Old Farmer’s Almanac'

I am not easily reassured these days. Nor am I a card-carrying member of the United Skeptics of the World, Flagstaff Chapter, Local No. 7. Processing the pluses and the minuses of life takes me longer to do than it once did, and I’m uncertain whether the cause is synaptic atrophy, data overload, or too much television and not enough books. There is just so much I can’t compute with any degree of certainty. It seems all the crayons in my box have turned to shades of grey.

Then again, this angst could be merely the onset of a seasonal affective disorder as I make the transition from Corona to Guinness. You have your seasons. I have mine.

Every season has joys and comforts, whether it’s the first green leaves of spring, or the un-green leaves of autumn, the first snow of winter, or the last snow on the daffodils. Sometimes, we must search for them, these joys and comforts, like car keys misplaced in plain sight.

I found one such joy the other day. I always purchase the latest edition of 'The Old Farmer’s Almanac' when it appears in October. I am to farming what fish are to bicycles. Yet, in the almanac I find sustenance for my mild curiosities about the tides and the phases of the moon and when to plant beets in Boston and an endless inventory of conversation topics to draw upon at parties and in chats with in-laws I encounter under marital fiat every decade or so.

Then I noticed the hole. I’ve been aware of the hole in years past, but on this particular day, beneath the bright lights of the supermarket, with the somnambulant plea for a “cleanup on aisle seven” so plaintive as to compel me, almost, to grab a mop, I felt a wave of reassurance emanating from that hole in the upper left corner of the almanac.

When I asked them later, the folks at the almanac told me they’ve been punching a hole in every edition for about a 120 years. Given that the almanac has been published annually since 1792, the hole is a relatively recent enhancement to the utility of the book.

I find solace in utility. Utility is good. Whether it’s a hole for some string or peg, or words that rhyme with love, sharp nail clippers, a favorite rake, work gloves that fit just so, or nonstick cookware.

I find no solace in gadgets — the string-cheese peeler, the battery-operated battery operator — because their utility is a chimera, like an overwrought synonym for illusion.

But the well-placed hole in 'The Old Farmer’s Almanac', high and adjacent to the binding, sharp and clean in its “holeyness,” allows the opposing corners to a present a perpendicular and geometric truth. The book dangles just so.

The straight edge, the clear focal point, geometry, the best dish for the cat, the diatonic scale, the arch, salt, the binary system, the three-prong plug, hydroelectricity, paper, the air foil, gravity, wheels, ball bearings, bicycles, forks, knives, and spoons. The James Webb Space Telescope. The list is endless.

The list is good.