Carpenter's Column: The hirsute callowness of youth

This was once my great desire. To shave; nay, to have whiskers that needed shaving. Manhood on display. The crux of a man’s morning ablutions. To start the day facing myself in the mirror, wiping the steam from my recent shower in a circle off the mirror. Water in the basin. Shaving soap lathered from cheeks to Adam’s apple. Safety Razor in hand. Styptic pencil nearby. And begin.

I recall saying to my father, “I can’t wait until I get to shave.”

He looked at me for a long moment. Even then I had grown accustomed to the silent puzzlement he often showed me in response to things I said. It was as if he couldn’t fathom how a son of his could say such a thing. He shook his head and said, “Trust me. There’ll come a time when you’ll curse the day you started shaving.”

This from a man who never wore whiskers. Not even in the long-sideburn years, when it seemed every man from Joe Namath to Bob Hope sported long sideburns. I can recall weekends when he took a break and did not shave until Monday morning, but those tended to coincide with a late Friday night at the Legion or at the Elks Club Friday night fish fry. Typically, an afternoon nap added to the topography of his fuzzy profile.

I, on the other hand, did experiment with a beard from time to time. I was never a goatee man or a Fu Manchu type. I was more of an all-in, big o’ beard kind of guy. Surprisingly, despite having hair color my mother described as “mouse grey,” my beard was auburn, almost red. I say almost because my hair color is now, shall we say, “mouse white.” I suspect that a new beard would match the ceiling tiles, so to speak.

I was never comfortable with a beard. I tended to fuss with it unconsciously, the way a chimpanzee absentmindedly grooms itself in the primate enclosure at the zoo. Or I would take a comb to it and run the teeth of the comb through it while I watched television, a harvest of dandruff flakes or Cheetos crumbs falling on my bathrobe.

Inevitably, after a couple of months, I would shave off my beard. The long red whiskers filling the basin, my pale jaw mottled with nicks and rashes.

The day my father prognosticated arrived some years back, but my professional obligations required me and my ilk to show up for work clean shaven. The je ne sais quoi of the task had devolved to “$&@! Steady, Tom. Don’t nick your nostril. You’ve got that presentation to make.”

Those professional obligations are behind me now. Yet, I cannot help noticing that the unshaven look is de rigueur in the media today. A man in need of a shave is unremarkable. A clean-shaven man is an anomaly, like a man without a tattoo. I rub my jaw contemplating my closing observation.

Nothing comes to mind; except, I need a shave.