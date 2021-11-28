Carpenter's Column: The hair of the dog, and the cat

I bought a used book the other day. Hardly newsworthy in my life. My untimely demise most likely will be the result of a tower of books tipping over and burying me under a heap of wood pulp and irony. The personal library I’ve been acquiring throughout my life has the organizational structure of a pack rat’s midden.

Like said pack rat, I return home from the used-bookstore, eyes gleaming with delight at my most recent and most “precious” acquisition. I sit at my desk and open the volume. I turn the pages slowly, carefully, even tenderly. Ooh. Aah.

What’s this? A hair? More than one? A puff of breath sends dozens into the air. Was the last reader of this book a dog groomer? Forcefully, I blow hair off the pages, shaking my head in disappointment. How can this be?

One who purchases a used book should expect to accept certain imperfections: marginalia (in pencil or, heaven forfend, ink!), even the occasional stroke of a highlighter, but dog hair? Or is it cat hair? No, it is definitely a dog’s hair. One with a thick coat. I retrieve my magnifying glass. German Shepard, perhaps. Or Collie.

Hum. I thumb through the remaining pages. Some have follicles; others don’t. Even the final pages have dog hair embedded in the crease. There’s enough here to crochet a Yorkie. I flip back to the frontispiece to see whether the previous owner’s name had been written on the page. Nothing.

I all I can deduce is that someone, who has a dog, read this book before me.

The scope of my sleuthing skills thus circumscribed, one of my cats wanders into the room and settles beside my writing stand on the spot that I keep clear for her visits. She wants some attention. So, I rub her head and caress each ear between my index finger and thumb. I do this while I continue to flip the pages with my free hand. She leans in for more. I oblige her automatically while keeping my eyes and thoughts on the book and its hirsute pages.

Finally, sated and frisky, she nips my hand to put a stop to my ministrations and hops off my desk. I watch her go. I think to myself, “cat food,” and turn back to the book.

There is more hair in the book now. Lots more. Black hair from my cat mingles with the coarse hair from “Shep” or “Rover.”

Someday, my heirs will divest themselves of this hodgepodge of an overflowing library. Someday, this, my most recent acquisition, will return to the shelves of a bookseller. And someday after that, the book will be bought by another infatuated bibliophile. And she, or he, will open it slowly, carefully, even tenderly.

“Ooh. Aah," she, or he, will say. Then, “What’s this?” “Cat hair? And dog hair?” And so the mystery, compounded and confounded by two species and a love of books, will repeat itself. And, perhaps, yet more, and different, follicles may fall one day upon these same pages.

After all, there are, I am told, booklovers who have as pets Capuchin monkeys.

