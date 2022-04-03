Carpenter's Column: The further adventures of Mr. Thrifty

When we last saw our intrepid homeowner, he was paying a mechanic to undo what Mr. Thrifty had done to the ignition system of his pickup truck.

Now we join him at a crucial juncture in his attempt to replace the inner workings of the toilet tank in the master bathroom. A trickle in the tank has pestered his wife’s sleep since the Clinton administration.

“Live and let live is my motto,” Mr. Thrifty has explained to his wife every time she mentions the trickle. Sensing her unabated disappointment, Mr. Thrifty simply shrugs and says, “I can barely hear it.”

Earlier this day, Mrs. Thrifty declares, “I can’t take it anymore. I’m calling the plumber.”

“We don’t need to call a plumber,” says Mr. Thrifty. “Plumbers are too expensive. I can fix it.”

“Will you please fix it?”

“Of course, my dear. Anything for you.”

“Today?”

“Today’s not good.”

“Why? What’s happening today?”

“I have that thing.”

“What thing?”

“That thing with the stuff.”

“What thing with what stuff?”

“I told you about it.”

“When?”

“When what?”

“When did you tell me about it?”

“Tell you about what?”

“The thing, the thing with—oh never mind. I’m calling a plumber.”

“Whoa, whoa, whoa. Don’t be calling a plumber. I’ll fix it.”

“Like you fixed the garbage disposal?”

“That thing was defective.”

“The plumber didn’t have a problem with it.”

“The plumber didn’t have a problem with it. What can I say? I don’t like to work on plumbing.”

So, let’s call a plumber.”

“OK, OK. I’ll fix it.”

The water is dripping from the tip of his nose onto the keyboard of his laptop as he watches again the online video that explains how to replace the toilet tank valve. He holds two pieces of the mechanism in his hands trying to mimic the way the video expert is holding the parts in his hands. Mr. Thrifty turns like a robot and leans over the tank and positions all the parts as instructed.

He kneels and reaches for the water cutoff valve behind the toilet.

“Turn the valve to the left to allow water to return to the tank,” says the expert from the laptop on the counter.

Mr. Thrifty, more cautious than he was a couple of minutes ago, slowly opens the valve and is immediately spritzed by a pressure leak. With an agility born of repetition and urgency, he manages to close the valve, but with this difference. The geyser continues unrestrained.

Mr. Thrifty coaxes his bad knees into bringing him to his feet. He deploys one of the good towels to subdue the spray and hurries downstairs to the garage and the main water-supply cutoff valve.

His wife, who long ago learned to vacant the vicinity of any home-repair project upon which her spouse has embarked, looks on in horror as he races soaking wet through the house.

She calls out, “Is there anything I can do?”

“Don’t just stand there, woman,” Mr. Thrifty shouts from the garage. “Call the plumber!”

“It’s Sunday,” she says as she picks up the phone. “Double time for sure.”

Mr. Thrifty shouts something from the garage best left unrecorded here.

