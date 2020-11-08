Carpenter's Column: The forecast calls for sunny dispositions

One consequence of another potentially dry winter is the addendum we must attach to every reference to sunshine and warm days.
“What are you going to do this weekend?”
“I don’t know, probably enjoy the warm weather and sunshine.”
“Well, we need the precip.”
Sigh.
Of course, we need the precipitation. What I don’t understand is the assumption that we are in control of the hydrologic cycle. No matter how much I might fret and stew about the predicted lack of snow or rain this winter, I’m confident my anxieties will have virtually no impact on the weather.
Yet, let us imagine, for the sake of discussion on this Sunday morning, that anxiety levels did affect the weather. Whose anxiety should prevail?
“Now here’s Biff Beedle, Ed.D., our meteorological/psychotherapist with our weekend weather outlook.”
“A large ridge of high political depression is moving through the Midwest, bringing with it rain and snow. Around the Southwest we can expect unseasonably sunny dispositions in the northwest corner, cool indifference in the high country, and partly to mostly irritable in the southern half of the state.
“For our local outlook, I have on the line one of our Channel 4 weather-affecters. Jerry, are you there?”
“Yes, yes I am, Biff.”
“Jerry, we’ve been a little surprised at the lack of moisture so far. Can you give us an update?”
“Well, Biff, the grandkids have been visiting. Mother and I have been having a little trouble keeping our anxiety levels where they should be.”
“How’s that, Jerry?”
“Well, the 4-year-old likes to help us with the weather — she’s got the worry genes just like her mama — but the twins, they’re just so darn cute, we kinda forget our responsibilities. Heck, you get to playing with those kids, and the next thing you know, you plum lost control of the whole shooting match — with clouds coming and going with nary a drop of rain. I gots to tell you, Biff, controlling the weather in these parts can be awful tiresome, ‘specially for a couple of retirees like Edna and me.”
“Jerry, we’ve been getting letters from our viewers asking about you and Edna. Tell us how you got into the weather-controlling game.”
“You gots to have the gift of worry, Biff. You gots to worry about the weather all the time. Lots of people figure cuz they worry about other things they got what it takes to worry about the weather enough to affect it. Most folks are wrong.”
“So, it’s focus, then, Jerry. That’s what helps you affect the weather?”
“That’s right, Biff, focus and concentration. You gotta worry about the weather for a long time, too, before you’ll know if you got what it takes. If you do, you’ll know it. As a matter of fact, there’s a young fella just down the road. Edna isn’t sure, but I’m convinced he’s got the right stuff.”
“Sounds like you’re thinking of retiring, Jerry.”
“Edna says we should, but I don’t know.”
“Why’s that, Jerry?”
"Well, Biff, we need the precip.”
