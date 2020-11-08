Carpenter's Column: The forecast calls for sunny dispositions

“Yes, yes I am, Biff.”

“Jerry, we’ve been a little surprised at the lack of moisture so far. Can you give us an update?”

“Well, Biff, the grandkids have been visiting. Mother and I have been having a little trouble keeping our anxiety levels where they should be.”

“How’s that, Jerry?”

“Well, the 4-year-old likes to help us with the weather — she’s got the worry genes just like her mama — but the twins, they’re just so darn cute, we kinda forget our responsibilities. Heck, you get to playing with those kids, and the next thing you know, you plum lost control of the whole shooting match — with clouds coming and going with nary a drop of rain. I gots to tell you, Biff, controlling the weather in these parts can be awful tiresome, ‘specially for a couple of retirees like Edna and me.”

“Jerry, we’ve been getting letters from our viewers asking about you and Edna. Tell us how you got into the weather-controlling game.”

“You gots to have the gift of worry, Biff. You gots to worry about the weather all the time. Lots of people figure cuz they worry about other things they got what it takes to worry about the weather enough to affect it. Most folks are wrong.”