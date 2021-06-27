Senators, as we consider this bill I am reminded of a certain merchant, who possessed wealth and cattle, and had a wife and children; and God, whose name be exalted, had also endowed him with knowledge of the languages of beasts and birds.
The abode of this merchant was in the country; and he had, in his house, an ass and a bull. When the bull came to the place where the ass was tied, he found it swept and sprinkled; in his manger were sifted barley and sifted cut straw, and the ass was lying at his ease; his master being accustomed only to ride him occasionally, when business required, and soon to return.
And it happened, one day, that the merchant overheard the bull saying to the ass, “May thy food benefit thee! I am oppressed with fatigue, whilst thou art enjoying repose: thou eatest siftred barley, and men serve thee: and it is only occasionally that thy master rides thee and returns; while I am continually employed in ploughing and turning the mill.”
The ass answered, “When though goest out to the field, and they place the yoke around thy neck, lie down, and do not rise again, even if they beat thee; or, if thou rise, lie down a second time; and when they take thee back and place beans before thee, eat them not, as though thou wert sick; abstain from eating or drinking a day or two days, or three; and so shalt thou find rest from trouble and labor.” I yield the floor to Senator Remus.
As my colleague, Senator Scheherazade, was saying, “Bimeby, one day, after Brer Fox bin doin’ all dat he could fer ter ketch Brer Rabbit, and Brer Rabbit bin doin’ all he could fer to keep ‘im fum it, Brer Fox say to hisse’f dat he put up a game on Brer Rabbit, en he ain’t mo’n got de wuds out’n his mouf twel Brer Rabbit come a lopin’ up de big road, lookin’dez ez plump, en ez fat, en ez sassy ez a Moggin hoss in a barley-patch.
“’Hol’ on dar, Brer Rabbit,’ ses Brer Fox, sezee.
“’I ain’t got time, Brer Fox,’ sez Brer Rabbit, sezee, sorter mendin’ his licks.
“’I wanter have some confab wid you, Brer Rabbit,’ sez Brer Fox, sezee.
“’All right, Brer Fox, but you better holler fum whar you stan’. I’m monstus full er fleas dis mawnin’,’ sez Brer Rabbit, sezee.
“’I seed Brer B’ar yistiddy,’ sez Brer Fox, sezee, ‘en he sorter rake me over de coals kaze you en me ain’t make fr’en’s en live neighborly, en I tole him dat I’d see you.’
“Den Brer Rabbit scratch one year wid his off hinefoot sorter jubously, en den he ups and sez, sezee,
“We in accordance with the provisions of Rule XXII of the Standing Rules of the Senate, hereby move to bring to a close the debate upon the floor.” Sezee.