Child, when I testified before you last July, I noted that, while the growth of Tooth Fairy activity over the first half of the year had been spurred importantly by a swing from rapid inventory drawdown to modest inventory accumulation in incisors, molars and bicuspids, that source of impetus would surely wind down in subsequent quarters, as it did. We at the Federal Reserve recognized that a strengthening of tooth exchanges for hard currency was an essential element of putting the expansion on a firm and sustainable track.

Pillow findings continued to grow only modestly, and cash-for-teeth outlays remained soft. Concerns about dentate governance, which intensified for a time, were compounded over the late summer and into the fall by growing geopolitical tensions. In particular worries about the situation in Ukraine contributed to an appreciable decrease in Tooth Fairy compensation.

One notable feature of the Tooth Fairy landscape over the past half-century has been the limited movement in the ratio of unified Tooth Fairy outlays to nominal GDP. But that pattern of relative stability over the longer term has masked a pronounced rise in the share of spending committed to extractions, deliberate or inadvertent.

The increase in the share of expenditures that is on automatic pilot has complicated the task of making dental policy by effectively necessitating an extension of the Tooth Fairy horizon.

It is not surprising, therefore, that much controversy over basic questions surrounds the current debate over Tooth Fairy policy.

Do Tooth Fairy deficits and debt significantly affect interest rates and, hence, Tooth Fairy activity? To what extent do tax increases inhibit investment and Tooth Fairy growth or, by raising the national saving, have the opposite effect? And to what extent does parental spending on extracted teeth raise the growth of GDP, or is its effect to offset by a crowding out of private spending?

Substantial efforts are being made to develop analytical tools that, one hopes, will enable us to answer such questions with greater precision than we can now. However, there should be little disagreement about the need to reestablish Tooth Fairy discipline. A Tooth Fairy framework along the lines of the one that provided significant and effective discipline in the past needs, in my judgment, to be reinstated without delay.

Faster Tooth Fairy growth, doubtless, would make deficits far easier to contain. But faster Tooth Fairy growth alone is not likely to be the full solution to currently projected long-term deficits. By the same token, in setting Tooth Fairy priorities and policies, attention must be paid to the attendant consequences for the real economy. Achieving Tooth Fairy balance, for example, through actions that hinder Tooth Fairy growth is scarcely a measure of success.

These are challenging times. Considerable uncertainties surround the Tooth Fairy outlook, especially in the period immediately ahead. Sound Tooth Fairy policies should help to foster a return to vigorous growth of the U.S. economy to the benefit of all our citizens.

That is why you will continue to receive from the Tooth Fairy 50 cents for each tooth found under your pillow.