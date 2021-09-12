Carpenter's Column: The day after and the day after that

I’m not even certain that I’m being paid to sort out my emotions here. If anything, what a hack like me is being paid to do, I believe, is to add to the tide that lifts all our boats. I may provide no more liquid than what pours forth from the boot of a fool reading instructions on how to do so printed on the heel. Then again, perhaps there comes a sparkling, if ephemeral, trickle that eventually reaches the sea.

Inexorably, tide rises. All our boats float above the mudflats. We bring our nets aboard and prepare to get underway. Anchors aweigh and out to sea we go, like yesterday, like tomorrow.

For 20 years, despite what we saw and heard and felt, we have continued to go out to sea. What is life, anyway, except the will to live and to press on across the waves in our little wooden boats?

We have no choice but to live with the mystery of it all; with the cacophony of insufficient explanations, ad infinitum; with the slim solace offered in the omnipotent chastisements of Job.

Dear friends, the moon is such that the tide is rising with the dawn. Let us again prepare to get underway. If needed, we will rig for heavy weather. Regardless, it is another day to set our sails and head out to sea; out where we have learned the hard way that “Calm seas never made a good sailor.”

