Carpenter's Column: The day after and the day after that

What can I say that hasn’t been said already this week? On my best day I might just possibly maybe perhaps brush up against the truth like a large man in a narrow aisle trying to grab a bag of potato chips to go with his supper.
“Oops, pardon me, Truth. Just trying to get that last bag of low-sodium chips.”
Usually, I’ll resort to an alternate route up the salty snack aisle, thus avoiding Truth altogether.
It has been a long, pensive week leading up to this painful and difficult anniversary. I am surprised at how difficult it has been. What do I do with the Truth 20 years on?
I’ve been writing this column long enough that I thought I’d dig through the shoebox under my bed that is my archive and find what I wrote in the immediate aftermath. (For my editor: I also discovered an unsubmitted invoice from 2001. May I . . . oh, never mind. Time and place, Tom; time and place.)
I found the column. I had banged hard on the truth with that one, like an angry smithy using his hammer to try to wreck an anvil. Nothing worth repeating today, after all these years; but at the time, like all of us, I tried with all my heart to express the inexpressible.
And came up short.
Twenty years on and I am still speechless. Overwhelmed by the sheer scope of that tragic day and its aftermath, I labor with a deafening tinnitus of the spirit.
I’m not even certain that I’m being paid to sort out my emotions here. If anything, what a hack like me is being paid to do, I believe, is to add to the tide that lifts all our boats. I may provide no more liquid than what pours forth from the boot of a fool reading instructions on how to do so printed on the heel. Then again, perhaps there comes a sparkling, if ephemeral, trickle that eventually reaches the sea.
Inexorably, tide rises. All our boats float above the mudflats. We bring our nets aboard and prepare to get underway. Anchors aweigh and out to sea we go, like yesterday, like tomorrow.
For 20 years, despite what we saw and heard and felt, we have continued to go out to sea. What is life, anyway, except the will to live and to press on across the waves in our little wooden boats?
We have no choice but to live with the mystery of it all; with the cacophony of insufficient explanations, ad infinitum; with the slim solace offered in the omnipotent chastisements of Job.
Dear friends, the moon is such that the tide is rising with the dawn. Let us again prepare to get underway. If needed, we will rig for heavy weather. Regardless, it is another day to set our sails and head out to sea; out where we have learned the hard way that “Calm seas never made a good sailor.”