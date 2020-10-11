Carpenter's Column: The confession of an optimist

“Look out,” I said as we sidestepped a fugitive home-schooler on the lam.

Lamar said, “You’re right. The street might be safer.”

“So, Mr. Optimist. You were saying?” We resumed walking. “The mailbox cluster is just around the corner.”

Lamar shrugged. It occurred to me that his shrug might have been the one-millionth shrug I’ve seen him make. What was it my Dad used to say about Carter’s Little Liver Pills? I shook my head for what might well have been the one-millionth time.

“What can I say?” Lamar said. “Nobody believes an optimist. Everybody believes the naysayer and the doomsayer. It’s like people who argue for their limitations. What can you do but say, ‘OK, you’ve convinced me. You aren’t a good cook.’”

“I knew it. I knew you didn’t like my lasagna.”

Lamar paused to look at me. “I liked it fine, but you kept repeating how you aren’t a good cook, and I finally realized you were going to keep repeating it until I agreed with you. Same with the cynics. Nothing I can say will convince them of the validity of my optimism.”

We stopped at the mailboxes and slipped our ballots into the outgoing mail slot.