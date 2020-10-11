Carpenter's Column: The confession of an optimist

“Have you had your head buried in the sand?” I asked my ol’ buddy Lamar. We were walking through my neighborhood to put our ballots in the outgoing slot at the mailbox cluster.
“What are you talking about?” he said.
“It. It.” I said. “I’m talking about all of it.”
“What it?”
“The craziness. ‘It.’”
“Oh, that ‘it,’” Lamar shrugged. His eyes above his face mask were calm. The wrinkles and creases resembled tire tracks around a pair of watering holes, but his eyes were soft around the edges and bright with moisture. “I don’t know what to tell you. I guess I’m just an optimist.”
I stopped in the middle of the street. “What in the world is there to be optimistic about?”
Looking quickly both ways, he said, “For one thing, we haven’t been run over by a car yet. Let’s continue this conversation on the sidewalk.”
He doesn’t know my neighborhood very well. These streets used to be busy with traffic all the time. Now, instead of automobiles and the afternoon race of package-delivery trucks roaring and braking through the ‘hood, you have to be wary mostly of dog walkers and truant remote learners on scooters clack-clacking along the sidewalks.
“Look out,” I said as we sidestepped a fugitive home-schooler on the lam.
Lamar said, “You’re right. The street might be safer.”
“So, Mr. Optimist. You were saying?” We resumed walking. “The mailbox cluster is just around the corner.”
Lamar shrugged. It occurred to me that his shrug might have been the one-millionth shrug I’ve seen him make. What was it my Dad used to say about Carter’s Little Liver Pills? I shook my head for what might well have been the one-millionth time.
“What can I say?” Lamar said. “Nobody believes an optimist. Everybody believes the naysayer and the doomsayer. It’s like people who argue for their limitations. What can you do but say, ‘OK, you’ve convinced me. You aren’t a good cook.’”
“I knew it. I knew you didn’t like my lasagna.”
Lamar paused to look at me. “I liked it fine, but you kept repeating how you aren’t a good cook, and I finally realized you were going to keep repeating it until I agreed with you. Same with the cynics. Nothing I can say will convince them of the validity of my optimism.”
We stopped at the mailboxes and slipped our ballots into the outgoing mail slot.
I said, “Well, there goes nothing.”
Lamar chuckled. "See? To me, casting my vote is optimistic. Mailing my vote is even more optimistic.”
“Even after everything we’ve heard and read?”
“Sure. Why not? It’s all we have. One vote. So, we cast it. Everything else is out of our control. Will it go smoothly, or will there be chaos instead? Will the worst foretold befall us? Your guess is as good as mine.”
“So, you see the problem?” I said.
We dodged again the pigtailed banshee wearing a “Hello Kitty” helmet. For the one-millionth and one time, Lamar shrugged. “Maybe. Maybe not, but I’m optimistic.”
