Carpenter's Column: The Bulbus Cordis of the Ha-Ha

“Humor can be dissected, as a frog can, but the thing dies in the process.”—E.B. White”
Thank you for enrolling in the Biloxi School of Bartending Joke Dissection Correspondence Course. Your money is our only business. Our satisfaction is guaranteed.
The goal of joke dissection is to bring into view structures not readily visible to the untrained eye. This is achieved by working from the outer surface of the joke inward, passed the puns and implicatures to the essence of the laugh-triggering mechanism, the punchline.
Ideally, the process of dissecting a joke will reveal step by step the syntactical and grammatical structures of the specimen.
Follow the directions in this lesson as they are presented in sequence, much as you would in a cookbook.
Remove the contents from the packaging.
The enclosed Knock-Knock Joke is fragile and should be handled with care.
Included with the Knock-Knock Joke are several tools.
Blunt Probe: A rigid 5-inch steel instrument with a blunt, bent tip. This is useful for gentle manipulation of adverbs and adjectives.
Scissors: Use to cut through dense narrative setups.
Scalpel with 4-inch blade: The scalpel should be used to produce a precise incision to expose the punchline.
Needle probe: A 3-inch needle attached to a wooden handle. This is used to reveal point of the joke.
Forceps: These are commonly called “tweezers.” They are used to grasp nuances.
Whoopee Cushion: Included at no extra cost.
Your joke is preserved in a solution of Guinness or dry white wine, depending on resources and geographic differences defined by the dominant regional milieu and zeitgeist.
Place your specimen on a bar napkin and examine its external features. Observe that the body of the joke is divided into two portions, the setup and the punchline.
Place the joke on its back to expose the ventral side. Using your scissors, cut through the first sentence slightly to the right of the initial capital “K” and extend the cut from the first comma to the period.
Remove both “Knocks.” Notice the space between them. Depending upon the kerning, the space may appear wider than observed in other “Knock-Knock” specimens. For those jokes related by an excessively cloacal-retentive aperture, there may be found a comma between the “Knocks.”
Using the blunt probe to raise intact the response, “Who’s there.” Do not remove the question mark. Use care to avoid dislodging the apostrophe.
With the scissors, cut out the single-word sentence — “Offer” — and set to one side.
In order to expose the epithelium of the pun structure, it is necessary to extract from the fourth syntactical unit: “Offer who?”
You have now exposed the heart of your joke. To dissect the heart, insert your scissors into the wall of the ventricular humor-thingy and cut longitudinally through the Bulbus Cordis of the Ha-Ha. This will expose the punchline.
“Offer got my key. Let me in.”
Congratulations, you have successfully dissected a joke.
