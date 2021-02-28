Carpenter's Column: The Bulbus Cordis of the Ha-Ha

Scalpel with 4-inch blade: The scalpel should be used to produce a precise incision to expose the punchline.

Needle probe: A 3-inch needle attached to a wooden handle. This is used to reveal point of the joke.

Forceps: These are commonly called “tweezers.” They are used to grasp nuances.

Whoopee Cushion: Included at no extra cost.

Your joke is preserved in a solution of Guinness or dry white wine, depending on resources and geographic differences defined by the dominant regional milieu and zeitgeist.

Place your specimen on a bar napkin and examine its external features. Observe that the body of the joke is divided into two portions, the setup and the punchline.

Place the joke on its back to expose the ventral side. Using your scissors, cut through the first sentence slightly to the right of the initial capital “K” and extend the cut from the first comma to the period.

Remove both “Knocks.” Notice the space between them. Depending upon the kerning, the space may appear wider than observed in other “Knock-Knock” specimens. For those jokes related by an excessively cloacal-retentive aperture, there may be found a comma between the “Knocks.”