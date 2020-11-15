Carpenter's Column: The battle of righty-tighty, lefty-loosey

As a rule, I’m not one to embrace conspiracy theories. With the exception of the Kennedy assassination (One gunman, really?), I am inclined to dismiss rumors of vast governmental conspiracies as poppycock. I spent my professional career in public service. A Deep State conspiracy? No one seems capable of organizing a rotating schedule for keeping the staff kitchen tidy. How are they going to take control of the International Monetary Fund?
At the weekly global domination meeting, after introductions and sharing photos of the grandkids, the chair of the committee, Otis Palpatine, launches into the first item on the agenda: bitcoin manipulation.
A hand is raised. “If I might play the Devil’s Advocate . . .”
And down the rabbit hole they go. Last check, the devil’s advocates continue to gum up the works.
I have, however, begun to suspect one insidious conspiracy, one that lurks in the shadows of everyday life.
Jar lids.
I’ve spent a lifetime opening jar lids for others. An exasperated voice calls from the kitchen: “Can you open this, please?” I slip on my Superman togs and cape and stride into the kitchen. “Stand aside, little lady.” I assume the stance, grip jar and lid and twist. Victory. I hand the jar to the damsel in distress, place my fists on my hips and say, “Strong like bull,” and return to my seat on the sofa and my Sudoku puzzle. Until suppertime, I remain in my Superman ensemble just in case I am called upon to open another recalcitrant jar of Ragu.
Thus have I marched through life leaving behind a trail of open jars and vanquished lids.
But no more. Lids of products I previously had laughed at derisively are tighter now. Surely it can’t be that I’ve grown weaker with age. Nay. That cannot be.
The call from the kitchen came. “Can you help me open this blankety-blank jar?”
“Of course,” I said. I knew it was a jar of pickles. We had discussed dinner at breakfast and pickles were on the menu. I didn’t need to don my Superman suit for no stinkin’ jar of kosher dills. Why, I was opening pickle jars when Nixon was asking Goldwater about timeshares in Scottsdale.
I strode into the kitchen in my quarantine formal ensemble — velour sweatsuit, thick socks and slippers. I gestured to said damsel to step aside. Like a Sumo wrestler, I planted my feet and assumed the position. I grasped the jar and attempted a twist. Nada. Zip. It was like trying to twist a chunk of marble in two. Again. Nothing. I put it in a low headlock. I released a little back pressure. I banged it on the countertop. I banged it on the floor. I took it out to my work bench and tried to put it in my vice. No luck.
Defeated and wishing my sweat suit wicked perspiration like my Superman suit, I returned to the kitchen. “It’s a conspiracy,” I said. “The peperoncini cartel has sabotaged the pickle industry.”
“Uh-huh,” said the damsel. “I’ll order a pizza.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.