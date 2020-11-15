Carpenter's Column: The battle of righty-tighty, lefty-loosey

As a rule, I’m not one to embrace conspiracy theories. With the exception of the Kennedy assassination (One gunman, really?), I am inclined to dismiss rumors of vast governmental conspiracies as poppycock. I spent my professional career in public service. A Deep State conspiracy? No one seems capable of organizing a rotating schedule for keeping the staff kitchen tidy. How are they going to take control of the International Monetary Fund?

At the weekly global domination meeting, after introductions and sharing photos of the grandkids, the chair of the committee, Otis Palpatine, launches into the first item on the agenda: bitcoin manipulation.

A hand is raised. “If I might play the Devil’s Advocate . . .”

And down the rabbit hole they go. Last check, the devil’s advocates continue to gum up the works.

I have, however, begun to suspect one insidious conspiracy, one that lurks in the shadows of everyday life.

Jar lids.