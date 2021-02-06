Carpenter's Column: Thanks to masks and the twinkle in our eyes

I like you; your eyes are full of language.—Anne Sexton
Eye contact: how souls catch fire.—Yahia Lababidi
The eyes are one of the most powerful tools a woman can have. With one look, she can relay the most intimate message. After the connection is made, words cease to exist.—Jennifer Salais
When life gives you lemons, squirt someone in the eye.—Cathy Guiswite
The eyes indicate the antiquity of the soul.—Ralph Waldo Emerson
Beauty is how you feel inside, and it reflects in your eyes. It is not something physical.—Sophia Loren
Where words are restrained, the eyes often talk a great deal.—Samuel Richardson
When the heart is full, the eyes overflow.—Sholom Aleichem
Those true eyes too pure and too honest in aught to disguise the sweet soul shining through them.—Owen Meredith
When a woman is talking to you, listen to what she says with her eyes.—Victor Hugo
My girlfriend has lovely colored eyes. I particularly like the blue one.—Harry Scott
The eyes shout what the lips fear to say.—William Henry
Let my soul smile through my heart and my heart smile through my eyes, that I may scatter rich smiles in sad hearts.—Paramahansa Yogananda
Could a greater miracle take place than for us to look through each other’s eyes for an instant?—Henry David Thoreau
The soul, fortunately, has an interpreter — often an unconscious but still a faithful interpreter — in the eye.—Charlotte Bronte
If your eyes dwell in your heart, then your inner voice will be your congenial guide.—Sir Kristian Goldmund Aumann
It is in their eyes that their magic resides.—Arthur Symons
Love is in the eyes, and one woman knows when another woman is in love.—David Gemmell
The voice of your eyes is deeper than all roses.—E.E. Cummings
The eyes have one language everywhere.—George Herbert
There are many things that can only be seen through eyes that have cried.—Oscar Romero
Your eyes show the strength of your soul.—Paulo Coehlo
Love’s tongue is in the eyes.—Phineas Fletcher
The soul that can speak through the eyes can also kiss with a gaze.—Gustavo Adolfo Bequer
You can’t depend on your eyes when your mind is out of focus.—Mark Twain
Eye contact beats any conversation.—Christina Strigas