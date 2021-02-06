 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carpenter's Column: Thanks to masks and the twinkle in our eyes
0 comments
CARPENTER’S COLUMN

Carpenter's Column: Thanks to masks and the twinkle in our eyes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carpenters Column

I like you; your eyes are full of language.—Anne Sexton

Eye contact: how souls catch fire.—Yahia Lababidi

The eyes are one of the most powerful tools a woman can have. With one look, she can relay the most intimate message. After the connection is made, words cease to exist.—Jennifer Salais

When life gives you lemons, squirt someone in the eye.—Cathy Guiswite

The eyes indicate the antiquity of the soul.—Ralph Waldo Emerson

Beauty is how you feel inside, and it reflects in your eyes. It is not something physical.—Sophia Loren

Where words are restrained, the eyes often talk a great deal.—Samuel Richardson

When the heart is full, the eyes overflow.—Sholom Aleichem

Those true eyes too pure and too honest in aught to disguise the sweet soul shining through them.—Owen Meredith

When a woman is talking to you, listen to what she says with her eyes.—Victor Hugo

My girlfriend has lovely colored eyes. I particularly like the blue one.—Harry Scott

The eyes shout what the lips fear to say.—William Henry

Let my soul smile through my heart and my heart smile through my eyes, that I may scatter rich smiles in sad hearts.—Paramahansa Yogananda

Could a greater miracle take place than for us to look through each other’s eyes for an instant?—Henry David Thoreau

The soul, fortunately, has an interpreter — often an unconscious but still a faithful interpreter — in the eye.—Charlotte Bronte

If your eyes dwell in your heart, then your inner voice will be your congenial guide.—Sir Kristian Goldmund Aumann

It is in their eyes that their magic resides.—Arthur Symons

Love is in the eyes, and one woman knows when another woman is in love.—David Gemmell

The voice of your eyes is deeper than all roses.—E.E. Cummings

The eyes have one language everywhere.—George Herbert

There are many things that can only be seen through eyes that have cried.—Oscar Romero

Your eyes show the strength of your soul.—Paulo Coehlo

Love’s tongue is in the eyes.—Phineas Fletcher

The soul that can speak through the eyes can also kiss with a gaze.—Gustavo Adolfo Bequer

You can’t depend on your eyes when your mind is out of focus.—Mark Twain

Eye contact beats any conversation.—Christina Strigas

I do listen. I just wait for the words to stop and your eyes to speak.—Richelle E. Goodrich

Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.—Jim Carrey

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)