Carpenter's Column: Thanks to masks and the twinkle in our eyes

I like you; your eyes are full of language.—Anne Sexton

Eye contact: how souls catch fire.—Yahia Lababidi

The eyes are one of the most powerful tools a woman can have. With one look, she can relay the most intimate message. After the connection is made, words cease to exist.—Jennifer Salais

When life gives you lemons, squirt someone in the eye.—Cathy Guiswite

The eyes indicate the antiquity of the soul.—Ralph Waldo Emerson

Beauty is how you feel inside, and it reflects in your eyes. It is not something physical.—Sophia Loren

Where words are restrained, the eyes often talk a great deal.—Samuel Richardson

When the heart is full, the eyes overflow.—Sholom Aleichem

Those true eyes too pure and too honest in aught to disguise the sweet soul shining through them.—Owen Meredith

When a woman is talking to you, listen to what she says with her eyes.—Victor Hugo

My girlfriend has lovely colored eyes. I particularly like the blue one.—Harry Scott

The eyes shout what the lips fear to say.—William Henry