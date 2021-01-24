Carpenter's Column: Tales from the firehouse

I shook my head in disbelief. “Why that’s amazing. I’ve never heard anything like this before. If you don’t mind me asking, how old are you?”

“Twenty-six.”

During one of the weekly bingo games we hosted to raise money for the department, I sat across from an older gentleman who was reputed to be the richest man in town.

“Tell me,” I said, “how you made your money.”

He smiled and said, “It was 1953, and I was down to my last nickel. I went down to the local market and invested that nickel in a large apple. I spent the whole day polishing that apple and, at the end of the day, I sold the apple for a dime. The next morning, I invested the dime in two large apples. I spent that day polishing them and I sold both of them for 20 cents. Then grandma’s father died and left us $2 million.”

The department was finally in a financial position to hire a full-time firefighter. I was on the interview committee. One particular candidate really stood out. The chief said, “We’d like you to come and work for us. We’ll give you $10 an hour starting today and in three months’ time we’ll increase it to $15 an hour. So, when would you like to start?”

The candidate replied, “In three months.”

We had a dim-witted, but enthusiastic, young fellow in the department who was inexperienced with the opposite sex. I suggested that he might want to read up on the subject. He showed me the book he’d purchased: “How to Hug.” It was volume seven of the Encyclopedia Britannica.

