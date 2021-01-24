Carpenter's Column: Tales from the firehouse

Many years ago, I was a firefighter and EMT in a rural fire department. Late one Saturday afternoon we responded to a medical call. We found an elderly woman in her living room standing over the lifeless body of a man. She was holding a bloody 6-iron in her hand.
The deputy sheriff asked the woman, “Is that your husband?”
“Yes,” she said.
“And did you hit him with that golf club, ma’am?”
She nodded, then put her face in her hands and wept. “We just got home from playing in a golf tournament,” she sobbed.
The deputy asked, ”How many times did you hit your husband, ma’am?”
“I don’t know,” she said. “Six, seven, maybe even eight times — but just put me down for a six.”
Many of the residents in the area were elderly. One old gentleman lived in a little house across the street from the fire station. Whenever I’d see him sitting on his porch he would be rocking and smiling. We waved to each other. One day I decided to go over and introduce myself. I said, “I couldn’t help noticing how happy you look. I would love to know your secret for a long and happy life.”
The old man smiled. “Well,” he said, “I smoke four packs of cigarettes a day, drink five bottles of scotch whiskey a week, eat lots and lots of fatty food and I never, and I mean never, exercise.”
I shook my head in disbelief. “Why that’s amazing. I’ve never heard anything like this before. If you don’t mind me asking, how old are you?”
“Twenty-six.”
During one of the weekly bingo games we hosted to raise money for the department, I sat across from an older gentleman who was reputed to be the richest man in town.
“Tell me,” I said, “how you made your money.”
He smiled and said, “It was 1953, and I was down to my last nickel. I went down to the local market and invested that nickel in a large apple. I spent the whole day polishing that apple and, at the end of the day, I sold the apple for a dime. The next morning, I invested the dime in two large apples. I spent that day polishing them and I sold both of them for 20 cents. Then grandma’s father died and left us $2 million.”
The department was finally in a financial position to hire a full-time firefighter. I was on the interview committee. One particular candidate really stood out. The chief said, “We’d like you to come and work for us. We’ll give you $10 an hour starting today and in three months’ time we’ll increase it to $15 an hour. So, when would you like to start?”
The candidate replied, “In three months.”
We had a dim-witted, but enthusiastic, young fellow in the department who was inexperienced with the opposite sex. I suggested that he might want to read up on the subject. He showed me the book he’d purchased: “How to Hug.” It was volume seven of the Encyclopedia Britannica.