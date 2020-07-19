Carpenter's Column: Street smarts alone won’t cut it

“I was a mentor,” said my ol’ buddy Lamar. We’ve grown accustomed to interpreting what we say to each other through our face masks. In the circle in which we socialize, we are two of only a handful who wear masks when social distance can’t be maintained. We’ve stopped trying to reason with those who don’t. Brotherly love isn’t always easy.
“A mentor?” I asked.
Lamar said, “I met this guy, an ex-con who served five years in prison. We met when we ate fried chicken at the same picnic table and struck up a conversation.”
I thought to myself, Lamar, a mentor? Heck, I could use a mentor. “What did you talk about?” I said.
"Funny thing,” Lamar said. “He talked about how he wanted to put his past behind him and build a future for himself.”
“Don’t we all?” I said.
Lamar nodded. “We talked a little bit. Then it was time for the three-legged race and Juanita whistled for me to get over there and limber up.”
“She’s a competitive soul,” I said.
Lamar said, “Scrabble.”
I said, “Monopoly.”
The cold breeze of recollection caused us to shudder.
Lamar said, “Anyway, I gave the guy my cell number and we went our separate ways.”
“Who won the race?”
Lamar said, “We didn’t.”
“Did you place?”
“I tripped.”
“How did Juanita take it?”
Lamar looked deep in my eyes. “Yahtzee.”
Another shudder. “Yahtzee.”
“Then,” Lamar said, “out of the blue, I got a phone call from the guy. He asked me if I wanted to be his mentor.”
“What did you say?”
“Why me?”
"What did he say?”
“Long story short,” said Lamar, ”he told me he was trying to get away from the life he’d had, the one that got him thrown in prison, and he wanted to find a new path.”
“So, you said yes?”
Lamar shook his head. “Not so fast. I talked some more with him and said I had reservations; but in the end we agreed to give it a try. We agreed to meet again in a couple of weeks and have another conversation and see how things went from there. Then the pandemic hit.”
I said, “So, you couldn’t meet.”
Lamar nodded. “We finally did connect by telephone and had another conversation.”
“And?”
“Funny thing about mentorship,” Lamar said. “What you have to offer might not be what the mentee thought you were prepared to give.”
“How so?”
“Well,” Lamar said. “I was curious about his education, so I asked him about high school and when he graduated. He told me he didn’t graduate from high school. I asked if he had considered earning his GED.”
“There are lots of options in this town for completing the GED. That’s another gem in the bag of precious stones that is our community,” I said.
Lamar nodded, and then shrugged. “He’s not interested. He said he doesn’t need that kind of education. He has street smarts.”
“I’m sure he does,” I said.
“We set an appointment to talk more,” Lamar said. “He didn’t keep it.”
