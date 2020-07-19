Carpenter's Column: Street smarts alone won’t cut it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I was a mentor,” said my ol’ buddy Lamar. We’ve grown accustomed to interpreting what we say to each other through our face masks. In the circle in which we socialize, we are two of only a handful who wear masks when social distance can’t be maintained. We’ve stopped trying to reason with those who don’t. Brotherly love isn’t always easy.

“A mentor?” I asked.

Lamar said, “I met this guy, an ex-con who served five years in prison. We met when we ate fried chicken at the same picnic table and struck up a conversation.”

I thought to myself, Lamar, a mentor? Heck, I could use a mentor. “What did you talk about?” I said.

"Funny thing,” Lamar said. “He talked about how he wanted to put his past behind him and build a future for himself.”

“Don’t we all?” I said.

Lamar nodded. “We talked a little bit. Then it was time for the three-legged race and Juanita whistled for me to get over there and limber up.”

“She’s a competitive soul,” I said.

Lamar said, “Scrabble.”

I said, “Monopoly.”