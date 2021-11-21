Carpenter's Column: Stargazing in November: A guide

November is a fine month for stargazing. Blessed we are to live in the world’s first International Dark Sky City. We have in view above us countless bright lights piercing the whole canopy of Heaven. I like bundle up, pour a hot toddy in the ol’ thermos, break out the “Big Eye” binoculars, and take some time to explore the heavens. I encourage everyone to observe a starry night on a clear and cold November night.

Once you’ve learned to identify the “big name” constellations — Ursa Major, Cassiopeia, the Square of Pegasus — try your luck at locating some of the less-familiar constellations. To help you with this, I have included here a few of my favorites.

The Hammer and the Anvil

Size: 1,230 square degrees

On Meridian: 9:00 p.m., December 31

Also known as the Middle Manager’s Fate, this constellation lingers at the edge of the southern horizon below the dominant constellations — the Department Head, and the Seven Vice Presidents. The most prominent feature in this faint and indeterminate constellation are the remnants of the Clueless Supernova — a large unstable star the explosion of which coincided with the last budget crisis for the State of Arizona.

The Chimichanga

Size: Muy Grande

On Meridian: 9:00 p.m., Cinco de Mayo

This scrumptious feast of a constellation lies 20 degrees below Polaris, in an otherwise undistinguished portion of the sky. Legend has it that this constellation inspired the invention of the large burrito that is named after it. Best seen on a new moon night. Follow the line of stars at the leading edge of the Corn Chip nebula, that dip into the Hot Salsa Constellation and then dribble like tiny salt crystals onto the Chimichanga.

The Excel Spreadsheet

Size: Variable

On Meridian: 9:00 p.m., April 15

Though difficult to discern with the naked eye, this perfectly symmetrical grid of stars provides a backdrop to the entire northern region of the celestial sphere. Close scrutiny, with a telescope with a focal length of 5 meters or more (well within the financial reach of most backyard astronomers), will reveal rows and columns of stars resembling tabulated data directly related to a cost/benefit analysis of reality itself. Two prominent deep-sky objects dominate this constellation — the Gum Nebula, and the Nut Cluster.

Felix The Actuary

Size: 23 square degrees

On Meridian: 9:00 p.m., December 2

Felix the Actuary is one of the most recent constellations to be named. Its discovery probably dates back to an actuarial conference held in Knoxville, Tennessee, in July, 1971. Felix is named after one Felix Mannheim, with the actuarial firm of Dewey, Scroome, and Howe, following a bet made poolside involving vodka martinis and a jar of pitted prunes. Felix contains no bright stars, but on a clear night, this asymmetrical, Rorschach blot of a constellation is purported to resemble the birthmark on Felix Mannheim’s left calf.

I hope you’ll get out in the evening and take a few minutes to feel the attraction of the celestial sphere.

Happy Thanksgiving, dear reader.

