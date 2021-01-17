Carpenter's Column: Square One: The magazine for the rest of us

“The factory of the future will have two employees: A man and a dog. The man’s job will be to feed the dog. The dog’s job will be to keep the man from touching the computer.” — The Wall Street Journal

If you want to avoid being the guy feeding that dog, then you need to subscribe to Square One. For more than a century, slow learners like me have turned to the weekly magazine Square One for the latest advice in creative procrastination and success avoidance techniques. Don’t just take it from me. I’ll let the magazine promotional materials speak.

If you want to avoid trying, but aren’t sure how, if you want to stay safe in your cozy comfort zone with the drapes drawn, then you must have a system! In fact, sometimes, if you’re not careful, you may run the risk of succeeding without really trying. And you don’t want that now, do you? That’s why you need a system, and there’s no better success-avoidance system than the one endorsed by unsuccessful individuals everywhere and found in only one place, between the pages of Square One.