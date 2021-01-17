Carpenter's Column: Square One: The magazine for the rest of us

“The factory of the future will have two employees: A man and a dog. The man’s job will be to feed the dog. The dog’s job will be to keep the man from touching the computer.” — The Wall Street Journal
If you want to avoid being the guy feeding that dog, then you need to subscribe to Square One. For more than a century, slow learners like me have turned to the weekly magazine Square One for the latest advice in creative procrastination and success avoidance techniques. Don’t just take it from me. I’ll let the magazine promotional materials speak.
If you want to avoid trying, but aren’t sure how, if you want to stay safe in your cozy comfort zone with the drapes drawn, then you must have a system! In fact, sometimes, if you’re not careful, you may run the risk of succeeding without really trying. And you don’t want that now, do you? That’s why you need a system, and there’s no better success-avoidance system than the one endorsed by unsuccessful individuals everywhere and found in only one place, between the pages of Square One.
“I had a good idea, but after reading Square One, I realized it would take too much time and effort to make it happen. Thanks to Square One I haven’t missed an episode of 'Friends' in almost twenty years. It’s the best!” — Seamus Monaghan, Nielsen Ratings participant.
Published by Myron Putoffski, the father of modern mediocrity techniques, Square One provides the most comprehensive compendium of information on the power of procrastination ever assembled.
Don’t be afraid to stake your claim to a life of talking without acting — remember one person who will take action is worth ten brilliant talkers who do nothing. Why stand alone when you can have so much company? You’ll learn blame-shifting techniques — it may be your life, but that doesn’t mean you have to be responsible for it.
In future issues you’ll read: “Are You Paying Too Much Attention?”; “Exercising Your Excuse-making Gland”; “Goals, Schmoals: Where’s the TV Remote?”; “22 Ways to Avoid a Promotion”; “Asleep at the Switch: Ten Techniques for Getting By Without Getting Fired.”
But there’s more! Subscribe today and you will receive your very own authoritative two-volume set of Myron Putoffski’s writings. Filled with his engaging insights into the power of procrastination, these two volumes also trace the inadvertent trajectory of Putoffski’s career; his tragic brush with success and the painful restoration of procrastination in his personal and professional life.
Yes! Sign me up for my one-year subscription to Square One and send me my complementary two-volume set of the Wit and Wisdom of Myron Putoffski. If I like what I see, I’ll pay your $87.95 subscription price in three easy installments. (That’s 52 book-like issues in all, crammed with information, not pretty pictures). If I don’t subscribe, the two-volume set is mine to keep.