Carpenter's Column: Spring has sprung and not a moment too soon

Can words describe the fragrance of the very breath of spring?—Neltje Blanchan

A kind word is like a spring day.—Russian proverb

In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.—Margaret Atwood

Deep in their roots, all flowers keep the light.—Theodore Roethke

If spring came but once a century instead of once a year, or burst forth with the sound of an earthquake and not in silence, what wonder and expectation there would be in all hearts to behold the miraculous change.—Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Science has never drummed up quite as effective a tranquilizing agent as a sunny spring day.—W. Earl Hall

Spring has returned. The Earth is like a child that knows poems.—Rainier Maria Rilke

The day the Lord created hope was probably the same day he created spring.—Bernard Williams

I want to do with you what spring does with the cherry trees.—Pablo Neruda

Behold my friends, the spring is come; the earth has gladly received the embraces of the sun, and we shall soon see the results of their love.—Sitting Bull