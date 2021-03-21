Carpenter's Column: Spring has sprung and not a moment too soon

Blossom by blossom the spring begins.—A. G. Swinburne
The beautiful spring came, and when nature resumes her loveliness, the human soul is apt to revive also.—Harriet Ann Jacobs
If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant; if we did not sometimes taste adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.—Anne Bradstreet
Spring is when you feel like whistling even with a shoe full of slush.—Doug Larson
Every spring is the only spring, a perpetual astonishment.—Ellis Peters
I enjoy the spring more than the autumn now. Ones does, I think, as one gets older.—Virginia Wolff
The deep roots never doubt spring will come.—Marty Rubin
Spring is the time of year when it is summer in the sun and winter in the shade.—Chares Dickens
That is one good thing about this world ... there are always sure to be more springs.—L.M. Montgomery
Spring’s greatest joy beyond a doubt is when it brings the children out.—Edgar Guest
Spring is the time of plans and projects.—Leo Tolstoy
Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat.—Laura Ingalls Wilder
Can words describe the fragrance of the very breath of spring?—Neltje Blanchan
A kind word is like a spring day.—Russian proverb
In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.—Margaret Atwood
Deep in their roots, all flowers keep the light.—Theodore Roethke
If spring came but once a century instead of once a year, or burst forth with the sound of an earthquake and not in silence, what wonder and expectation there would be in all hearts to behold the miraculous change.—Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Science has never drummed up quite as effective a tranquilizing agent as a sunny spring day.—W. Earl Hall
Spring has returned. The Earth is like a child that knows poems.—Rainier Maria Rilke
The day the Lord created hope was probably the same day he created spring.—Bernard Williams
I want to do with you what spring does with the cherry trees.—Pablo Neruda
Behold my friends, the spring is come; the earth has gladly received the embraces of the sun, and we shall soon see the results of their love.—Sitting Bull
In winter, I plot and plan. In spring, I move.—Henry Rollins
I am going to try to pay attention to the spring. I am going to look around at all the flowers, and look up at the hectic trees. I am going to close my eyes and listen.—Anne Lamott
Spring is God’s way of saying, “One more time!”—Robert Orben
The true harbinger of spring is not crocuses or swallows returning to Capistrano, but the sound of the bat on the ball.—Bill Veeck