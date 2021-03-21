 Skip to main content
Carpenter's Column: Spring has sprung and not a moment too soon
CARPENTER'S COLUMN

Carpenter's Column: Spring has sprung and not a moment too soon

Carpenters Column

Blossom by blossom the spring begins.—A. G. Swinburne

The beautiful spring came, and when nature resumes her loveliness, the human soul is apt to revive also.—Harriet Ann Jacobs

If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant; if we did not sometimes taste adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.—Anne Bradstreet

Spring is when you feel like whistling even with a shoe full of slush.—Doug Larson

Every spring is the only spring, a perpetual astonishment.—Ellis Peters

I enjoy the spring more than the autumn now. Ones does, I think, as one gets older.—Virginia Wolff

The deep roots never doubt spring will come.—Marty Rubin

Spring is the time of year when it is summer in the sun and winter in the shade.—Chares Dickens

That is one good thing about this world ... there are always sure to be more springs.—L.M. Montgomery

Spring’s greatest joy beyond a doubt is when it brings the children out.—Edgar Guest

Spring is the time of plans and projects.—Leo Tolstoy

Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat.—Laura Ingalls Wilder

Can words describe the fragrance of the very breath of spring?—Neltje Blanchan

A kind word is like a spring day.—Russian proverb

In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.—Margaret Atwood

Deep in their roots, all flowers keep the light.—Theodore Roethke

If spring came but once a century instead of once a year, or burst forth with the sound of an earthquake and not in silence, what wonder and expectation there would be in all hearts to behold the miraculous change.—Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Science has never drummed up quite as effective a tranquilizing agent as a sunny spring day.—W. Earl Hall

Spring has returned. The Earth is like a child that knows poems.—Rainier Maria Rilke

The day the Lord created hope was probably the same day he created spring.—Bernard Williams

I want to do with you what spring does with the cherry trees.—Pablo Neruda

Behold my friends, the spring is come; the earth has gladly received the embraces of the sun, and we shall soon see the results of their love.—Sitting Bull

In winter, I plot and plan. In spring, I move.—Henry Rollins

I am going to try to pay attention to the spring. I am going to look around at all the flowers, and look up at the hectic trees. I am going to close my eyes and listen.—Anne Lamott

Spring is God’s way of saying, “One more time!”—Robert Orben

The true harbinger of spring is not crocuses or swallows returning to Capistrano, but the sound of the bat on the ball.—Bill Veeck

