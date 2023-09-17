Mail was delivered to the mailbox at the end of the driveway of my childhood home by a postal carrier driving the classic right-hand-driven mail truck. Its coil springs sighed as the mail carrier stuffed our mailbox with the many, many magazines to which my mother subscribed.

I’m sure there were magazines to which my mother did not subscribe, like Anvils Today and Chum, but she did subscribe to many, including, but not limited to Life, Look, Better Homes & Gardens, Cosmopolitan, People, Better Housekeeping, TV Guide, and Reader’s Digest. I’m sure there were others, but memory is the second thing to go.

Like mother like son, I subscribed to a few magazines myself: Popular Science, Popular Mechanics, and Boys’ Life. Perhaps we were an atypical household, but magazines were the prevalent form of reading entertainment in casa de Carpenter.

Not everything I read in those periodicals was memorable, but I’ve never forgotten a piece in Reader’s Digest. I must have been 15 or 16, I think, when I came across an article that was a condensed version of William James’ lecture on “Habit.”

To this day, I don’t know why my teen-aged self would read such an article. I was not known within the domicile as an occupant with habits. Making my bed was a task I did poorly, if at all, regardless of the wrath my sloth would reap.

But there was something percolating in my adolescent psyche that pulled me to my rumpled bedspread and laid me down to read the article.

“There is no more miserable human being than one in whom nothing is habitual but indecision, and for whom the lighting of every cigar, the drinking of every cup, the time of rising and going to bed every day, and the beginning of every bit of work are subjects of volitional deliberation ... . If there be such daily duties not yet ingrained in any one of my readers, let him begin this hour to set the matter straight.”

And, Presto!, an ”Aha!” moment for a callow youth in his untidy room. The after effect of this epiphany was minimal initially, a gnat of intention in a dust devil of distractions, but I kept the article and read it frequently and little changes slowly began to take hold.

Truth be told, it wasn’t until boot camp several years later that my bed-making became ritualized and habitual.

I’ve always been a slow learner, a late adopter, someone easily distracted by shiny objects. Yet, the concept of habit as a positive concept, rather than a bad one (“Don’t chew with your mouth open; it’s a bad habit.”) was a surprise and a hopeful sign that maybe I wasn’t doomed to a lifetime of chaotic behaviors driven by hormones and impulses. Thank God for that.

Presently, my habits have taken a curmudgeonly turn, codified in “By Crackey” justifications. But I still make my bed every day and my mother would approve.