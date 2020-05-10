Carpenter's Column: Slipping on the banana peel of love

It is a sunny afternoon on a cold day. Sunlight warms the wood floor in the corner of a rented house. My mother is standing at an ironing board.
I am lying on my stomach in a polygon of sunlight. We are laughing loud and freely at the slapstick antics of the "Three Stooges" on the TV. I roll over to look at her as we laugh, and I see joy shining in her eyes as she smiles back at me. I must have been 3 years old.
I like to think that we can all reach back and find a joyful moment that connects us to our mothers.
For me, that connection was laughter. My mother and I were always able to make each other laugh, whether it was across the dinner table or over a telephone halfway around the world. Even in dire circumstances, when we seemed disconnected in every other way, one of us always managed to identify some absurdity that, for a moment at least, distracted us from our travails and guided us inevitably to laughter.
My sense of humor, such as it is, was honed by both my father and my mother. Dad was delighted by the magic of language. He loved a good joke, a clever play on words. Mom loved slapstick and comedic situations. I am the product of a marriage of Mark Twain and Lucille Ball.
Most of my mother’s fondest memories of our relationship all had a slapstick element. One or the other of us was falling or tripping or learning to roller skate on an uneven sidewalk. To the uninitiated, the fits of laughter those memories induced in us might have seemed a cruel, dark, unfortunate brand of humor. I know my father never understood. He would just shake his head at the glee we found in those calamities. We didn’t expect him to understand.
Her name was Barbara Catherine Thompson. She was born in Mesa on Dec. 14, 1929. She died in Kingman on March 14, 2006. The last time we spoke I told her a joke. She lay in her hospital bed. I gave her a kiss and told her that outside the hospital I had just met a man sitting a bench with a dog. I asked the man if his dog bites. He shook his head. I reached out to pet the dog. It bit my hand. “You said your dog doesn’t bite,” I said to the man. He replied, “That’s not my dog.”
Her eyes twinkled right at mine and she managed to smile. I squeezed her cool hand with both of mine.
I like to think that for anyone for whom such memories are shrouded by dark, heavy curtains there can be found a recollection of some shining moment, some silver filament of pure connection to Mother.
Happy Mother’s Day to all you moms out there, and a special one for those of you for whom this is the first one.
