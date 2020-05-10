Carpenter's Column: Slipping on the banana peel of love

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is a sunny afternoon on a cold day. Sunlight warms the wood floor in the corner of a rented house. My mother is standing at an ironing board.

I am lying on my stomach in a polygon of sunlight. We are laughing loud and freely at the slapstick antics of the "Three Stooges" on the TV. I roll over to look at her as we laugh, and I see joy shining in her eyes as she smiles back at me. I must have been 3 years old.

I like to think that we can all reach back and find a joyful moment that connects us to our mothers.

For me, that connection was laughter. My mother and I were always able to make each other laugh, whether it was across the dinner table or over a telephone halfway around the world. Even in dire circumstances, when we seemed disconnected in every other way, one of us always managed to identify some absurdity that, for a moment at least, distracted us from our travails and guided us inevitably to laughter.

My sense of humor, such as it is, was honed by both my father and my mother. Dad was delighted by the magic of language. He loved a good joke, a clever play on words. Mom loved slapstick and comedic situations. I am the product of a marriage of Mark Twain and Lucille Ball.