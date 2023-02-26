“I have clinched and closed with the naked North, I have learned to defy and defend; shoulder to shoulder we have fought it out—yet the snowplow must win in the end.” — with apologies to Robert W. Service.

My ol’ buddy Lamar came by the other day to help me uncover the impermeable surfaces of my property from beneath the strata of frozen precipitation that had accumulated in layers over the course of the last several days.

“Oof,” said Lamar.

“Oof,” said I.

At least the sun was shining. Up and down the street, neighbors were at work clearing their driveways and sidewalks. Through the clouds of moisture rising from our pumping lungs we paused to wave and shout a greeting before returning to the stretch of sidewalk we had shoveled clear yesterday, and the day before.

Everyone has their own approach to shoveling snow. Some even have snowblowers and make quick work of their own property and then help others. Thank you for that.

“Knock, knock,” said Lamar.

“Oof,” said I.

“Knock, knock.”

“OK, OK. Who’s there?”

“Icy.”

“Oof. Icy who?”

“Icy you.”

Puns. Ugh. I’da smacked him with my shovel, but I needed his help.

Lamar took a break and rested his forearms on his shovel and his chin on his forearms. There was a bead of sweat dangling from his tip of his nose. He let it dangle. “Do you remember the last time we had a big storm like this?”

I took the hint, stuck my shovel into a drift and tried to work a kink out of my back. “Yeah,” I said. “It wasn’t that long ago.”

“Do you remember, exactly?”

“Around the first of the year a couple of years ago, maybe?”

Lamar shrugged. “I don’t recall for sure either. I can remember how the streets looked and the berms that lined them and hid the houses, but the exact date escapes me. Why do you figure that is?”

“Dementia?”

“Funny boy,” Lamar said. He grabbed his shovel and resumed taking bites out of the snow atop the sidewalk. It took some effort to toss it high over the top of the berms. “Who remembers? These storms happen. We grit our teeth, gird our loins with wool, grab our implements and get after it. It’s just weather.”

“Oof,” said I. “You’re surprisingly upbeat given the repetitive nature of our task.”

“Whaddaya gonna do? Complain all the time?” Lamar said. “Soon enough, we’ll be pursuing the wily trout on White Mountain streams.” He pointed at a hump of undisturbed snow along my back fence. “You planted a bunch of bulbs in that raised bed back in September, didn’t you?”

“Oof,” said I. “Yes, I did.”

“Oof,” said Lamar. “Can’t you just see them coming up soon?”

Beads of sweat rolled down the inside of my spectacle lenses and disappeared in the snow at my feet. “All I can see is 15 more feet of sidewalk to clear.”

“Yeah, well,” said Lamar. “Don’t look now, but here comes a city plow.”