Carpenter's Column: Rule No. 1: unplug the lamp

A man’s got to know his limitations. — Dirty Harry
Personally, I have more limitations than an HOA’s CC&Rs. Topmost among them is plumbing repair. If you need someone to jiggle the handle to stop the toilet from running, I’m your guy. Beyond that, I’m the guy whose DIY forays into the fascinating world of indoor plumbing enable my go-to plumber to send his kids to private school.
Electricity is a different story. I’m familiar with and respectful of electricity. I owe that to my father. His professional career was devoted to rural electric cooperatives.
A recent power outage in our neighborhood reminded me of those days. My dad joined the Marines in 1944 at age 17. They trained him as an electrical lineman. And so began his career working with electricity. He drifted for time after his discharge, as many vets did back then, and do still, but he found a career working for electric cooperatives, first as lineman, then as a foreman, a line superintendent and ultimately as the manager of a rural electric cooperative. Rural co-ops are smaller enterprises; especially, they were back when Dad was alive.
Lightning might hit a powerline and knock out the power to a ranch or a small mine. Somebody would call to report the outage. Dad would take the call and dispatch a crew to investigate. Dad would move into the family room and sit in a chair beside a portable radio and listen for updates.
The cooperative service area was large and sparse, so it took time for the on-call crew to get to the area and find the trouble. It might be something they could handle themselves, replacing a fuse or a small transformer. The trouble might occur at night, in the rain and wind. The crew would take a line of poles and shine a spotlight on the conductor spans and cross arms and insulators. The two-wheel track might be muddy. Gates might have to be opened and closed one after another. They might be the only souls crossing that black landscape.
The trouble might be bigger than they could handle — a pole splintered by lightning and the lines on the ground. Dad would dispatch more men. They would gather at the yard to assemble everything they would need to repair the bigger problem. Nobody wanted to have ask Dad to bring them the thingamajig they forgot back at the yard.
All the while everyone was aware of the threat of electrocution.
At bedtime we would kiss Dad goodnight. He would nod and hug us and then turn his attention back to the radio traffic. Some mornings, I would find Dad sitting in the chair, a notepad and mechanical pencil on the armrest, the radio mic in his hand. He looked worn and rumpled, but he always managed a wink. The job wouldn’t be over until the electricity was flowing again.
It has been flowing in my veins ever since.
