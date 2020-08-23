Carpenter's Column: Rule No. 1: unplug the lamp

The cooperative service area was large and sparse, so it took time for the on-call crew to get to the area and find the trouble. It might be something they could handle themselves, replacing a fuse or a small transformer. The trouble might occur at night, in the rain and wind. The crew would take a line of poles and shine a spotlight on the conductor spans and cross arms and insulators. The two-wheel track might be muddy. Gates might have to be opened and closed one after another. They might be the only souls crossing that black landscape.

The trouble might be bigger than they could handle — a pole splintered by lightning and the lines on the ground. Dad would dispatch more men. They would gather at the yard to assemble everything they would need to repair the bigger problem. Nobody wanted to have ask Dad to bring them the thingamajig they forgot back at the yard.

All the while everyone was aware of the threat of electrocution.

At bedtime we would kiss Dad goodnight. He would nod and hug us and then turn his attention back to the radio traffic. Some mornings, I would find Dad sitting in the chair, a notepad and mechanical pencil on the armrest, the radio mic in his hand. He looked worn and rumpled, but he always managed a wink. The job wouldn’t be over until the electricity was flowing again.

It has been flowing in my veins ever since.

