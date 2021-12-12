Carpenter's Column: Remembering not to forget

Every December 7th my mother reminded me that it was “Pearl Harbor Day.” As a child, I thought it odd; as a teenager, I wrote it off as a quirk of her personality, like her love of the Three Stooges and jitterbugging; and, finally, I think I understand what she was really telling me.

She celebrated her 12th birthday in December 1941, three weeks after the attack. She was 16 when the war ended. Her older sister graduated high school during the war. There were no boys in her graduating class. My father, my uncle, and future uncle, all enlisted in their late teens. A huge airbase was built outside of town and thousands of airmen learned how to fire machine guns from the windows of bombers.

My mother bequeathed to me a packet of documents for the period — ration cards and the like and her high school yearbooks. The war and the rumors of war permeated even the athletics and antics of secondary education in a remote southwestern desert town.

But it was like that everywhere, wasn’t it? Here in Flagstaff, there was the V-12 program at NAU, the Navajo Army Depot, the Bushmasters, the Code Talkers, all manifestations of a national war effort.

As I got older and began to read more widely and gained a better understanding of that crucial period in American history, I began to think differently about those phone calls and her lilting “It’s Pearl harbor Day.”

I think about the gangly, pig-tailed girl (I have a photograph) who would become my mother. How the fear and the banality of her wartime adolescence helped shape who she would become. And, as a consequence, how who she had become shaped who I have become.

She was born during the Great Depression. So, I am the child of a child of the Great Depression. Much of her adolescence passed beneath the shadow of a world war. Likewise, then, I am a child of a child of the second World War.

So, too, with my father. He was 15 in 1941. He enlisted in the Marines at 17. He was 18 when he fought in the battle of Iwo Jima. Eighteen.

He spoke little of his experience. Once, he recalled the first time he realized that the bullets hitting around him were not “General Delivery,” but were addressed to him specifically, personally. And once, he spoke of a night when an enemy attack on the far side of the airbase runway killed over 40 Marine and Navy pilots. “It was a helluva sound.”

Eighty years ago.

Mom and Dad have been gone a long time. Yet, every December 7th, my wife and I say to each other, “Pearl Harbor Day.” And when we say it out loud, I think of my mother and I hear her telling me in those few words, “This happened in my lifetime. It is part of who I am. If you can understand that, then you maybe you can understand who I am.”

I get it, Mom.

