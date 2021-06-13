Carpenter's Column: Recommendations based on your recent searches

A young friend asked me, “How often do you read?” I told him that I read every day. I’m not sure that was an accurate response. If someone asked me whether I exercise every day, I could answer, “Yes, of course.” That is, of course, if one counts as exercise using an ice cream scooper on a frozen tub of Blue Bunny mint-chocolate chip.

Yes, there is light reading I do every day (So, those are ingredients in Cocoa Puffs?); and then there is that other reading, which I do frequently, but not every day.

Like reading an opinion piece that appeared in the January 29, 2021, edition of The New York Times. Written by Dr. Shoshana Zuboff, “The Coup We Are Not Talking About,” made me wonder whether I read too much.

I’m not going to recapitulate her argument here. You can find her essay online easily enough. You might give that a try and then see what sort of changes occur to your unsolicited news feed via social media.

It’s Sunday morning, for Pete’s sake, Tom. This no place for reflections on the social construction of reality or the overwhelming influence of surveillance capitalism. Why doesn’t the NYT have a comics page to distract those of us still confused by the residue of the Patriot Act?

But we can talk about reading now, can’t we?