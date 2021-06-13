Carpenter's Column: Recommendations based on your recent searches

A young friend asked me, “How often do you read?” I told him that I read every day. I’m not sure that was an accurate response. If someone asked me whether I exercise every day, I could answer, “Yes, of course.” That is, of course, if one counts as exercise using an ice cream scooper on a frozen tub of Blue Bunny mint-chocolate chip.
Yes, there is light reading I do every day (So, those are ingredients in Cocoa Puffs?); and then there is that other reading, which I do frequently, but not every day.
Like reading an opinion piece that appeared in the January 29, 2021, edition of The New York Times. Written by Dr. Shoshana Zuboff, “The Coup We Are Not Talking About,” made me wonder whether I read too much.
I’m not going to recapitulate her argument here. You can find her essay online easily enough. You might give that a try and then see what sort of changes occur to your unsolicited news feed via social media.
It’s Sunday morning, for Pete’s sake, Tom. This no place for reflections on the social construction of reality or the overwhelming influence of surveillance capitalism. Why doesn’t the NYT have a comics page to distract those of us still confused by the residue of the Patriot Act?
But we can talk about reading now, can’t we?
In a day, how much reading is enough reading? Until ink runs from the corners of your mouth? I don't know. I have mused previously on the miracle that is our ability to read. So, that’s a given. In a quote attributed to Mark Twain there is the observation that the man who does not read is no better off than the man who can’t read.
I believe the man who doesn’t read is worse off than his illiterate neighbor. Why? For one thing, his excuse is weak. “I read at work all day — emails, memos, manuals — the last thing I want to do when I get home is read more.”
My friend, you are missing out. The reading you do at home is the reading you choose to do. At home, you’re not Lucy or Ethel trying to handle the increasing speed of the chocolate-factory conveyor belt.
You get to choose what you read and by choosing you enrich that part of yourself that responds to the unique nurture that reading provides.
How fast should you read? I used to read like I was a teenage boy at an all-you-can-eat buffet line. Gobble, gobble, gobble — devouring so much so fast that the green beans tasted like the chicken-fried steak. Big mistake then and big mistake now. Relax. You’ll never read it all anyway. So, slow down and join the conversation with the author. No one cares (except the NSA) if you only read a page a night or even a single line: “Am I so short of madmen that you have to bring this fellow here to carry on like this in front of me?” 1 Samuel 21: 14. What’s important is understanding what you have read.
Every day, read something just for yourself, young friend. Every day.