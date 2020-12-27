Carpenter's Column: Recollections of a snowy trail

There is a section of the FUTS (Flagstaff Urban Trail System) that I walk along daily. At the southern end, I can turn right or left. A left turn takes me up a steady incline; to the right, the trail is as flat as a cable-spool coffee table. My knees often dictate which way I turn.

This time last year, the trail was covered with snow. Walking was tricky and I relied on my walking stick to keep my keester off the ice.

There is no snow on the trail today. I try to reimagine the snow on the ground, but I don’t have much luck. It’s like trying to squint a recollection into being or like seeing a face in a window of a passing train. There and gone in two heartbeats.

Just like it is with memories of people.

There is my father showing me how to turn the hubs on the front wheels of his four-wheel-drive Scout. An awesome, adventurous task for a young lad until slowly he realizes that he’s expected to set those hubs in and out of four-wheel-drive every time the change is needed. You would be surprised at how often that change was necessary. Dad would chuckle and tell me a riddle.

If you see three men in a pickup, which one is the real cowboy? The man in the middle. Why? He doesn’t have to drive and he doesn’t have to open and close gates.