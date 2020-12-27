Carpenter's Column: Recollections of a snowy trail

There is a section of the FUTS (Flagstaff Urban Trail System) that I walk along daily. At the southern end, I can turn right or left. A left turn takes me up a steady incline; to the right, the trail is as flat as a cable-spool coffee table. My knees often dictate which way I turn.
This time last year, the trail was covered with snow. Walking was tricky and I relied on my walking stick to keep my keester off the ice.
There is no snow on the trail today. I try to reimagine the snow on the ground, but I don’t have much luck. It’s like trying to squint a recollection into being or like seeing a face in a window of a passing train. There and gone in two heartbeats.
Just like it is with memories of people.
There is my father showing me how to turn the hubs on the front wheels of his four-wheel-drive Scout. An awesome, adventurous task for a young lad until slowly he realizes that he’s expected to set those hubs in and out of four-wheel-drive every time the change is needed. You would be surprised at how often that change was necessary. Dad would chuckle and tell me a riddle.
If you see three men in a pickup, which one is the real cowboy? The man in the middle. Why? He doesn’t have to drive and he doesn’t have to open and close gates.
And, poof, Dad is gone.
There he is again, telling me a cautionary tale. Dad had done some work for a rich man. When Dad finished the job, the man offered him a choice of payment: a horse, or 40 acres of land along the Colorado River south of Bullhead City. This was just after WWII. There was nothing along the river except thick stands of tamarisk, heaven on earth for reptiles and amphibians. Summer temperatures made the sands of Iwo Jima feel chilly by comparison. Dad took the horse.
Have you been to that stretch of the Colorado River lately? He never told me what happened to the horse.
And he’s gone again.
With a deliberate squint, he’s back. It is a Saturday morning at the hardware department of Central Commercial Company south of the railroad tracks. Dad is drinking coffee and shooting the breeze with Mr. Esquibel while I explore the lazy Susan-like tower of metal bins holding nails of every type and size. The scent of pine wafts from the stacks of lumber in the dim cavernous warehouse.
And gone. Again.
But wait. There is the snow. I see it. Pine branches are drooping. The trail is a meandering mush of footprints -- some boots, some dogs, some squirrels, some crows. There is ice in the puddles. Brown bunch grasses protrude from the snow like tufts of hair on my pate after an afternoon nap.
My breath is visible and audible. I can hear the crunch of my boots. I’m wishing I owned warmer gloves.