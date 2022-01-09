Carpenter's Column: Reason for claim: tripping the light fantastic

Dear Sir,

As I promised in earlier correspondence with you, I am taking my complaint to the public before I sue the tap shoes off your duplicitous little feet.

Three months ago, I came across your advertisement in the classified section of the holiday issue of Fighting Spoonsmagazine. I was enticed by the promises you made; and I quote:

“Need to enhance your love life? Dance is the language of love. In as little as six weeks Dances of the World Correspondence Schools, Inc. can have you doing the cha-cha, rumba, samba, conga, fandango, flamenco, or the bolero. Our unique home study courses provide you with everything you need to make yourself irresistible to that special someone. Order now and be ready to trip the light fantastic by Valentine’s Day.”

I ordered the flamenco home-study course. I wanted to infuse my love life with what your lesson plan promised: “insistent passion and a fiery energy that is both dramatically emphatic and mysteriously introspective.”

Lest you think I am one of those ungrateful souls who carp at everything, let me say here that I love Spanish music. I don’t understand a lick of the language, except to order a cerveza or to inquire of the location of el baño, but I love the sounds, the movements; and that’s some serious guitar playing.

The history of the flamenco made for some fascinating reading, too. I didn’t realize the music and dance originated in southern Spain where Indian, Arab, Moorish, Jewish and Andalusian gypsy influences coalesced.

I practiced every day. I even changed my everyday wardrobe to the apparel of a flamenco dancer — dark jacket and vest, silk ascot, dark shirt, tight pants and pointy boots. I practiced frequently my sinuous hand gestures, so much so that I occasionally would make them unconsciously in a grocery aisle or while standing in line at the bank.

I cultivated a smoldering stare as I developed my duende, the emotional motivation informing my dance. Unfortunate timing of this artistic reverie may have cost me a promotion at work, but I do not hold you responsible for that.

Perfecting the percussive quality of the footwork proved problematic. Lacking the slender bullfighter’s physique depicted in the instruction booklet, I tried to compensate by taking full advantage of my physical abundance and really percuss the dickens out of the “rapid-fire footwork” that is the focus of Lesson 3. I practiced in the concrete stairwell at the gym until the someone on the jackhammer crew working across the street complained about the noise.

Despite these setbacks, I persisted. I was so close to being ready to unleash my flamenco-fueled passion from heels to hips, from my sinuous wrists to my smoldering stare. Then disaster struck.

As I have stated repeatedly in our increasingly voluminous correspondence, in Lesson Four, Section 10, Subsection C11, “Compas” (Rhythm), line 32, there is a typographical error: “Stomp” should read “Stop.”

Please remit the full cost of medical treatment for injury.

Respectfully yours.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0